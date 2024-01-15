Ex-F1 Driver Fires Warning at Rivals as He Claims Max Verstappen’s Dominance Will Continue - “Never Makes Mistake”

Last season Max Verstappen’s prowess was particularly evident as he managed to create substantial leads in numerous races, leaving little room for rivals to capitalize on any potential errors. However, towards the conclusion of the season, competitors such as McLaren, Mercedes, and Ferrari made progress, narrowing the performance gap. Subsequently, with the 2024 season on the horizon, these rival teams are optimistic about maintaining their positive momentum and challenging the dominance of Red Bull. However, amid the positive outlook from Verstappen’s challengers, a former Formula 1 driver has issued a noteworthy warning.

According to Gerhard Berger’s assessment, the synergy between Verstappen and Red Bull creates a potent combination. Because of this, he believes that the team exhibits a high level of stability. Moreover, the Austrian emphasizes that unless there are changes in regulations, it is Verstappen who will maintain the advantage on the track.

Speaking with La Gazzetta Della Sport, as quoted by Formule1, Berger elaborated, “Verstappen remains the man with a big advantage, but I expect Mercedes, Ferrari, and McLaren to get closer to him and Red Bull.” However when queried about the possibility of other teams outperforming Verstappen, the ex-Formula 1 driver remarked, “Time will tell.”

After the Austrian Grand Prix, when both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri displayed some solid performances there was a belief that they might outperform Verstappen in certain races. Notably, during the Belgium Grand Prix sprint, Piastri managed to surpass Verstappen.

However, this achievement did not translate into similar success in any of the main Grand Prix events. About this situation, Gerhard Berger has developed his own perspectives.

According to Berger, Max Verstappen’s unbeaten record is attributed to his flawless performance without making mistakes. The former Ferrari driver highlighted that despite Verstappen’s relatively young age he demonstrates a comprehensive understanding of various situations.

Is it possible that Max Verstappen and Co’s dominance will continue till 2026?

During the 2022 season, Red Bull emerged victorious in 17 out of 22 races. This remarkable achievement got a boost of 4 additional wins in the same 22-race span in 2023. However, beyond the sheer number of triumphs, what truly stands out is the impressive manner in which Max Verstappen and Co. secured these victories.

Throughout the season, Max Verstappen set numerous records, with one standing out as particularly significant. The Dutchman clinched victory in 10 consecutive races, from the Miami Grand Prix to the Italian Grand Prix. In addition, as the season approached its conclusion and rival teams progressively closed the gap with the Austrian outfit, Verstappen demonstrated even more remarkable consistency, maintaining a substantial lead.

Nevertheless, with teams looking to enhance their car designs and close the gap with Red Bull, a pertinent question arises as to whether they can surpass Red Bull. Realistically, unless new rules are introduced in 2026, surpassing Red Bull will likely prove to be an uphill battle.

It is because with the expertise of Adrian Newey, Red Bull might maintain its dominance for the next two years. Newey’s brilliance previously guided the team to success even before the wind tunnel penalty posed a challenge.

Certainly Red Bull possesses distinct advantages, with the influential guidance of Adrian Newey and the powerful impact of Max Verstappen. However, despite his eagerness, the 26-year-old driver exercises caution to avoid making any mistakes on the track. Therefore, the combination of these factors could lead to Verstappen securing more championships in the future.