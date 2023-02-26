Charles Leclerc Parents: Who Was Herve Leclerc and What Happened to Him?

Ferrari star Charles Leclerc has often narrated stories of his close relationship with his father, Herve Leclerc. The Monegasque was born to Herve and mother Pascale in 1997 and become the middle between his two siblings.

Leclerc has risen to fame with the Ferrari F1 team and he does not fail to credit his father for the role he played in Charles’ initial motor racing career.

Herve always wanted to see his son become a Formula 1 driver and a world champion but sadly, he passed away in 2017 from a long illness. Just four days after Leclerc lost his father, he went on to win the 2017 Baku Formula 2 round.

Also Read: Will Buxton Predicts Fernando Alonso Will Score Podium at 2023 Bahrain GP

Who was Charles Leclerc’s father?

Herve Leclerc used to be a huge motorsport fanatic. The Monegasque used to race in European Formula 3 championships in the 1980s and 1990s. Leclerc’s last race of his career was the 1983 Nogaro Grand Prix.

He was born on 7 March 1963 and passed away on 20 June 2017 aged 54 from a long-term illness. His son, Charles, once said that his father was the one to introduce him to motor racing and without him, he could not have made it to F1.

Pascale Leclerc: “Charles on track & at home are two different people. With his father, he was always talking about cars. Racing was Herve’s life. He has that in his blood. Charles was lucky, he received a lot from his father.” ❤️#leprodige — tami. (@Vetteleclerc) February 17, 2023

Charles also revealed that he did not come from a wealthy family despite being a Monegasque. The 25-year-old’s grandparents were in a little better financial condition so they used to help out the young Leclerc in his junior career.

In another incident, Charles revealed that he was playing sick so as to get away from going to school. He wanted to convince his father to go karting instead.

Herve took him to karting and Charles ran until his fuel was out on the way back he told his father that ‘this is what he wants to do.’

In a video on the F1 website, Leclerc also said that his father wasn’t the happiest whenever he finished second. So he tried to win as much as to make sure his father is smiling.

Charles Leclerc told his father a lie just before his death

The 54-year-old had been suffering from a long illness in June 2017, it was clear to Charles that his father is nearing his end. At the time, the young Monegasque was racing his rookie F2 season while being a member of the Ferrari Driver Academy.

So he told his father a lie which later on became a lifelong dream fulfilling reality. Charles told his father that he had signed with a Formula 1 team for the 2018 season.

In reality, he had not signed any contract with any team in the June of 2017. Although, later that year in December, Charles ended up signing a deal with Alfa Romeo Sauber for the 2018 season.

Also Read: Back to Back Championships Give Max Verstappen No Extra Edge With 2023 Red Bull F1 Challenger