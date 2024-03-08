F1 TV’s Laura Winter Shares Her Thoughts on Christian Horner’s Case – “Not Been Easy to Be a Woman Working in F1”

The Christian Horner controversy has certainly seen F1’s reputation take a hit. Since the start of the season, for better or for worse, the investigation and its outcome have eclipsed the on-track action. On the occasion of International Women’s Day, F1 TV presenter Laura Winter has reflected on this ongoing saga. To say the least, she is far from satisfied with the way things have panned out.

Speaking after the F1 Academy season opener race in Jeddah, Winter (as per X account @tsahfee) said, “After recent news stories and headlines, it has not been easy to be a woman working in Formula 1.”

“I’m personally very proud to be standing here as a woman working in motorsport, a woman working in Formula 1, bringing you these shows and sharing these paddocks as well, with utterly brilliant women from team personnel to fellow media, and to drivers, all of whom should be celebrated yesterday but indeed every other day, as too should wonderful male allies who are helping us make this sport a better, inclusive space.”, said Winter.

Winter also lauded the ten teams for backing F1 Academy and their drivers. She also highlighted the impact the series is having in Saudi Arabia, a country that legalized driving on public roads for women in 2018. Addressing the women in motorsport and the female motorsport fans, the 30-year-old concluded with a powerful statement: “We are here to stay, and we are right where we belong.”

Winter’s comments come amid the Horner controversy, which has taken several turns since its inception. The latest twist involves a feud between Max Verstappen’s father Jos and Horner himself. To some extent, ended up driving the focus away from the real subject- safety in the workplace for women in motorsport and F1.

Lewis Hamilton questions the handling of Christian Horner saga

F1 is undoubtedly going through a PR crisis. As if the Christian Horner controversy wasn’t enough, FIA opened an investigation against its own president Mohammed Ben Sulayem for allegedly influencing the result of the 2023 Saudi Arabian GP.

Speaking on the ongoing affairs with the media, including Racing News 365, Hamilton said, “As someone who loves the sport, it is definitely disappointing to see what is going on right now. It doesn’t look good from the outside world and it doesn’t look good from within.”

Hamilton stressed the need for F1 to hold itself accountable and stick to its values. He highlighted the importance of the same to maintain a transparent image in the fans and outsiders’ eyes. The 7-time champion also talked about how upholding the values was important to further the movement for inclusivity and diversity.