Ex-F1 Driver Predicts Why McLaren Would Be ”Super Fast” in Las Vegas and Qatar

While the 2024 drivers’ title is all but sealed in Max Verstappen’s favor, there is still a very intense fight for the Constructors’ crown. McLaren lead the way currently but the likes of Ferrari and Red Bull aren’t too far behind. That said, going into the first race of the final triple-header of 2024, former F1 driver and Dutch reporter, Giedo van der Garde believes that the Woking-based team is going to be the one to beat.

Why is van der Garde so sure about his hypothesis? Well, for starters he cites McLaren‘s form over the course of the season. Given how the MCL38 has performed, the Dutch former racing driver believes that their cars will break into the top 5 for sure at the iconic Vegas Strip.

Moreover, he is also of the firm opinion that the layout of the Qatar GP will also play in their favor. “If you look at the performance that McLaren had the last couple of races, I’m sure they must be there. And then especially when you go to Qatar, they will be super fast. It’s a track that suits them,” he explained on the F1 Nation podcast.

From McLaren’s point of view, this should be a welcome turn of events. Last year, the team struggled at the Las Vegas track. Both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were eliminated in Q1, and the Briton crashed out of the Grand Prix pretty early on.

With only 36 points between McLaren and Ferrari, the Woking-based outfit will be eager to get some really big haul of points from the upcoming races to seal the Constructors’ championship fight once and for all.

Are McLaren now focusing only on the World Constructors’ Championship?

After Verstappen’s wet-weather masterclass at Interlagos, Norris’ shot at the driver’s championship is virtually over. With a 62-point lead over the Briton, Verstappen can wrap up his fourth title up at Vegas.

Naturally, McLaren would now like to focus solely on the Constructors’ standings. Ferrari are hungry to break their 16-year-old title drought and have an SF-24 that has been working really well for both their drivers.

After the Miami GP, it seemed as though McLaren were fighting for two championships. Now, they are on the brink of losing out on both. So, it would not come as a surprise if team orders are dispatched in all three remaining races to ensure that the Constructors’ trophy comes back to the McLaren Technology Center — and along with it the hefty prize money.