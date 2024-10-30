Ferrari’s Resurgence: Can They Overcome McLaren for a Historic Constructors’ Title?

As the 2024 F1 season is nearing conclusion, the battle for the Constructors’ Championship has reached a fever pitch, with Ferrari in a thrilling chase of McLaren.

With only a handful of races remaining, the Scuderia needs to outscore their British rivals by an average of 7.5 points per weekend to clinch its first title since 2008. But can Ferrari do it?

The power of momentum

After a rocky start to the 2024 season, Ferrari has made significant progress in performance. In the last two races, it has outscored the Woking-based team by an impressive 46 points. This improvement is not just a result of raw speed; it also reflects a well-coordinated effort from drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, and the engineers to refine the car’s performance.

A vital instrument in this resurgence has been Leclerc, who has consistently delivered strong results, often finding his way into the podium. The Monegasque’s ability also helped him break the home curse by winning the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix.

Leclerc then also went on to win the team’s home race in Monza and grab another victory in Austin. His ability to extract maximum performance from the SF-24 has been complimented by Sainz, who has displayed remarkable consistency. Together, they formed a formidable pairing that could potentially turn the tide in Ferrari’s favor.

The numbers game

Currently, Ferrari needs to score an average of 7.5 points more than McLaren in each of the remaining races to clinch the championship by a single point. With the current scoring system—awarding 25 points for a win, 18 for second place, and so forth—Ferrari will need consistent podium finishes while capitalizing on any errors from McLaren to close the gap effectively.

In the latter part of the season, McLaren has also delivered impressive performances. Both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have proven to be a formidable competitor.

Ferrari needs to outscore McLaren by 7.5 pts per race weekend to become constructors champions by 1 pt Ferrari has outscored McLaren by 46 points over the last two GPs, their biggest gains on their rivals all season. It would be Ferrari’s first title since 2008. pic.twitter.com/csZxKdMkJa — Daniel Valente ️ (@F1GuyDan) October 30, 2024

The Australian star’s recent success, including a win at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, further intensifies Ferrari’s challenge. With McLaren boasting a high-performing lineup, Ferrari’s task becomes even more daunting as they strive to close the gap in the championship.

The technical advantage

Ferrari has also improved on the technical aspect by making significant improvements to its car. They brought a robust aerodynamic package and with a more reliable power unit, Ferrari has addressed some of the issues that plagued them earlier in the season.

Furthermore, the enhancements to the chassis have also allowed better tire management—a critical factor, especially as the races became more competitive and weather unpredictable.

Moreover, Ferrari’s strategy has noticeably improved, with sharper calls during pit stops and more calculated tire choices, reflecting a more deliberate approach to racecraft. Team Principal Fred Vasseur has also played a pivotal role, boosting morale and instilling a winning mentality. If this progress continues, it could provide Ferrari with a crucial edge over McLaren.

McLaren’s counterattack

McLaren is not weak. The Woking-based squad has made significant strides thanks to its package which includes a strong chassis and a well-balanced power unit. Norris’ pace has also been a highlight for the team, and his experience could be pivotal in the closing races.

Additionally, McLaren’s team dynamics appear to be solid and the synergy within the team has translated into a competitive spirit that could prove advantageous as they navigate the challenges of the final races.

External factors and challenges

Beyond internal dynamics, external factors also impact the championship race, namely, weather conditions, track layouts, and even team morale during a race weekend can play a significant role.

Ferrari has a history of resilience but they must remain focused and avoid mistakes. A single mishap—whether mechanical failure, a botched pit stop, or a collision—could become a barrier in the championship hopes. McLaren must also maintain their composure and not allow the pressure to cloud their judgment.