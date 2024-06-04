Charles Leclerc’s Latest EP Becomes No.1 in US Billboard Chart

As they say, ‘when it rains, it pours’. It is certainly pouring down for Charles Leclerc. The Ferrari driver was already on cloud nine with his maiden home race victory in Monaco. Now, he is on top of one of the American Billboard charts. The credit goes to his sensational release of the DREAMERS EP.

Leclerc released the latest album in collaboration with French master pianist Sofiane Pamart. The EP has four songs in total, all four being piano instrumentals.

In one of his vlogs, Leclerc revealed the individual contribution of the duo to the album. While the Monegasque was the brains behind the tunes, the Frenchman put them to execution.

That, according to Leclerc, was important as he did not possess the skill with the keys to execute his ideas. The collaborative effort has now landed the duo on the US Billboard Classical Crossover charts at number one.

Leclerc released the album earlier this year in February. The musical creation was perhaps a commemoration of his contract extension with Ferrari, which will see him stay with the team ‘beyond 2024’.

That assumption stems from the timing of the release of the album’s teaser, which coincided with the announcement of his extension. Before DREAMERS, the Ferrari driver released four singles in 2023.

Each of those is perceived to be a tribute to different races in Formula 1- AUS23 (1:1), MIA23 (1:2), and MON23 (1:3). In a weird coincidence, Australia, Miami, and Monaco are the only three races Max Verstappen has lost so far in 2024. Leclerc, a Monegasque, was aptly the one to deliver the blow to the Dutchman in the former’s home race.

Will Charles Leclerc have a musical collaboration with Lewis Hamilton?

Lewis Hamilton caused major ripples in the F1 realm earlier this year with the announcement of his impending move to Ferrari in 2025. The announcement came after Leclerc extended his contract with the team.

That set the Italian team’s side, and the duo are now set to partner up next year. It also led to speculations over a possible musical collaboration between Hamilton and Leclerc.

Before the Monegasque, the Briton had already made a name for himself in the musical industry. That came in the form of a collaboration with Christina Aguilera, who featured Hamilton in her hit single, Pipe. The Mercedes driver featured in the 2018 song under the pseudonym XNDA.

Leclerc is certainly looking forward to working with his future teammate for a musical collaboration. Shortly after Hamilton announced his Ferrari deal, the Monegasque said, “I know that Lewis Hamilton can sing, so it would be cool if I play the piano and he sings. We need to organize this. I’ve already talked to him about it.”