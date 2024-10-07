mobile app bar

Ex-F1 Supremo Predicts Oscar Piastri Will “Become World Champion Within the Next Two Years”

Mahim Suhalka
Published

Oscar Piastri

Credits- IMAGO

Oscar Piastri impressed the F1 paddock as a rookie in 2023, by winning a Sprint race and getting two podium finishes. However, 2024 has seen his evolution from a promising young talent to a future World Championship contender. Even former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone has stated that the Melbourne-born driver’s first title is not far off.

“He will definitely become world champion within the next two years,” Ecclestone said in a recent interview. “If the car continues to work so well, that’s what will happen. He stands out from all the others.” 

Piastri is already a two-time Grand Prix winner in 2024, thanks to McLaren’s impressive MCL38. The car has given him the platform to fully showcase his potential, and he has seized the opportunity with both hands.

Furthermore, Piastri has been putting significant pressure on his teammate, Lando Norris, pushing him to his limits and creating a highly competitive dynamic within the team. “They have two very competent drivers and a very good car,” Ecclestone added about McLaren.

Piastri has not hidden his desire to win races and titles and will give his everything to make it happen. But for the remainder of the 2024 season, he will have to take a backseat and help Norris whenever he can.

Piastri in service of his teammate

Despite wanting to win every race he starts, Piastri has told McLaren that he will comply with team orders if it benefits Norris. After some nervy battles between himself and Norris earlier on in the season, the Woking-based outfit had a word with both drivers and concluded that prioritizing Norris for the Drivers’ Championship would be the best course of action.

Currently, Norris is 52 points behind leader Max Verstappen in the standings, and although difficult, for Norris to overcome this lead, Piastri could take points away from the Red Bull driver to help his teammate.

As such, Piastri, who has a 94-point deficit to Verstappen, will become Norris’ deputy. Next year, however, things could change, and Piastri—who will have his eyes on the Championship—will patiently be waiting for his chance.

Mahim Suhalka

