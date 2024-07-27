mobile app bar

Ex-F1 World Champion Publicly Endorses ‘Banning’ Pride Flags From Churches and Schools

Naman Gopal Srivastava
Published

Ex-F1 World Champion Publicly Endorses ‘Banning’ Pride Flags From Church and School

Credits: IMAGO / PanoramiC

Mario Andretti has once again made headlines, despite there being no developments in his team’s bid to enter the F1 grid. Recently, a Donald Trump support account on X posted a controversial update while also asking for support. The 84-year-old replied positively to the same, triggering many users’ reactions.

The account named ‘Donald Trump News’ posted an update asking whether people agreed over a ban of pride flags from churches and schools. They asked for a ‘YES’ or ‘NO’ vote for the same, offering to follow back all those who said YES.

Boasting over 295k followers on X, the account’s post reached nearly 307k people, one of which was Andretti. The 1978 champion responded positively to the post, and the comment saw a reach of over 204k views. The reply came as a shock to many fans, who did not shy away from letting their feelings known on social media.

One fan detailed how the comment contributed to ruining the Andretti team’s image. Meanwhile, another wondered if the some hacked Andretti‘s account.

Andretti’s support of Trump could also be in line with his move to involve politics with F1. Following the denial of Andretti’s entry to the F1 grid, members of Congress demanded answers from Liberty Media over the rejection.

12 U.S. Representatives issued a letter to Liberty’s CEO Greg Maffei stating they had concerns that anti-competitive actions could prevent two American companies from partaking in F1.

Additionally, Andretti also holds the support of John James, who is a representative for Michigan’s 10th congressional district. In April this year, the two met at the U.S. Congress, following which James took to X to post an update about the meeting. Thus, Andretti is pulling all the tricks out of his bag to secure an entry onto the F1 grid.

