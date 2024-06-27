Ex-Ferrari Chief’s Praise for 2026 Engine Boosts Max Verstappen’s Red Bull Loyalty Amid Mercedes Rumors

With the reliance on engine regulations increasing in 2026, Red Bull is at risk of losing its championship-winning streak. The Austrian team is jumping into the engine manufacturing pool for the first time. While that could prove to be jittery for some in the team, outsiders like Peter Windsor are confident the reigning champions will remain competitive.

Last time the engine regulations played a pivotal role, Mercedes kickstarted an era of domination that lasted eight years. In this period, Lewis Hamilton won six of his seven world championships with the team. Mercedes itself registered eight along the way as the immaculate run came to an end with the start of the ground effect regulations in 2022.

Since then, Red Bull has emerged as a force to reckon with. In tandem with Max Verstappen’s pristine form, the Austrian outfit has bagged two championships.

That run could well continue in 2024, given their healthy lead over their rivals, and even extend to 2025. To make sure they are on top of the 2026 regulations, the Milton Keynes-based team has signed an engine deal with Ford. That partnership for engine manufacturing, according to Windsor, is on course for greatness.

Speaking on YouTube with Cameron F1, the former Ferrari manager said, “I spoke with those responsible for the Red Bull engines in Barcelona. They will not disappear from the top of F1 in 2026 and they will not have a slow engine. Many in F1 will be shocked by how good their power unit will be. I’m absolutely certain it will be a great engine.”

Windsor’s insights grant legitimacy to Verstappen’s confidence in Red Bull’s prospects for 2026 and onward. The Dutchman too recently rubbished the links with Mercedes while praising his incumbent team’s 2026 project.

Red Bull afraid to hedge its bets in 2026 engine regulations

Red Bull has a long-running partnership with Honda for the engines they fit in their F1 cars. That relationship, however, will run its course in 2026 as Red Bull Powertrains (RBPT) begins its partnership with Ford. Despite the confidence to match the competition, team boss Christian Horner has expressed some concerns.

The Race quoted him as saying, “The feedback that I am getting from the business and as you start to see the program really coming to life and as the simulations firm up, [it reveals] some of the limitations.” Horner is confident though that the team has time on its hands to iron out the issues.

He added, “It still doesn’t feel too late to tune that ratio. And it wouldn’t take much. It’s not like we’re saying we have to rip everything up and start again.” The team boss later expressed concerns over the chassis regulations as well.

Toto Wolff too admitted that the FIA needs to make some changes to the chassis regulations. However, unlike Horner, Wolff is adamant that the FIA cannot change anything pertaining to the 2026 engine regulations as all the teams are at an advanced stage in the production of their power units.