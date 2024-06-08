Ex-Ferrari Man Reveals Why Red Bull Chose Sergio Perez Over Carlos Sainz

Former Ferrari manager, Peter Windsor has explained that Red Bull decided to retain Sergio Perez instead of Carlos Sainz because of the money factor. Via his most recent YouTube video, the F1 expert explained how Perez is essentially a ‘paid’ driver because of the number of sponsorship deals he helps Red Bull secure because of his services.

“I have always said that [Sergio] Perez has a very good chance of keeping that drive, partly because he kind of fits the bill that Max needs in the other car. And partly because he brings serious money in with him. And so you classify him as a paid driver if you want”, explained Windsor.

The journalist then added that Sainz, on the other hand, has rarely brought money to a team. Windsor revealed that the only time Sainz perhaps got some Spanish companies as sponsors along with him was during his Toro Rosso days.

On the other hand, Perez does indeed have the backing of several sponsors. They include the likes of Disney, Telcel, Mobil, Claro, Nescafé, and KitKat.

Meanwhile, another reason why Red Bull perhaps gave Perez a two-year extension is because of Max Verstappen. Reports have claimed that the Dutchman has a good working relationship with Perez and wants the Mexican to stay on the team.

Max Verstappen could have saved Sergio Perez’s future at Red Bull

With three world championships in his name, Verstappen indeed does have immense influence at Red Bull. Therefore, there have been theories that the 26-year-old pushed Red Bull to retain Perez to avoid the possibility of the Milton Keynes-based outfit signing someone like Sainz.

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko also seemingly confirmed the same in a recent interview. The 81-year-old said, “We want to ensure continuity and both drivers get on really well. There are simply no conflicts”.

Similarly to Windsor, Marko also referred to how Perez helps Red Bull secure several sponsorships. The Red Bull advisor stated that since Perez is very popular in Latin America, the team can sell far more merchandise there.

Therefore, it does seem that the two key reasons why Red Bull decided to retain Perez rather than sign Sainz was to ensure stability in the team, and for financial benefits thanks to increased sponsorships. With Sainz now failing to secure a drive with Red Bull as well, his best remaining options could be to sign for Williams or Audi.