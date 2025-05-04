“I’ve Had Worse”: Oscar Piastri Defends Lando Norris Against an ‘Insult’ Given by Other F1 Drivers

Lando Norris of Great Britain and McLaren Formula 1 Team and Oscar Piastri of Australia and McLaren Formula 1 Team looks on during the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park | Credits: IMAGO / Ricardo Larreina Amador

The 2025 Miami GP weekend saw the F1 drivers sit down with ESPN to answer some of the most bizarre quizzes and hypothetical scenarios. One such question posed to drivers like Oliver Bearman, Yuki Tsunoda, and Oscar Piastri was who would win in a fight between a single gorilla and 100 people.

While that was a trendy social media query, the latest round of questions saw the drivers give their opinion on who amongst them would receive the worst Uber driver rating. One name that popped up constantly was that of McLaren’s Lando Norris.

Both, Tsunoda and George Russell elected the five-time Grand Prix winner to be the worst-rated driver on the app simply because of his personality. Russell said, “He doesn’t really care, does he? So, he’ll be rocking up a bit scruffy, and then clumping the kerb.”

Having said that, Norris’ teammate, Piastri came to his defense. When told that the #4 driver had been designated to be the worst Uber driver on the grid, the Aussie had Norris’ back with his own experience of being in the passenger’s seat.

“He’s not the most terrifying racing driver I’ve been in a car with. Was it relaxing? Questionable. But I’ve had worse,” he explained. In fact, he chose Red Bull’s latest recruit, Tsunoda, to take away this unwanted accolade.

Other drivers were a bit more forthcoming about their honest answers and did not shift the goalpost Norris’ way. F1’s youngest-ever pole-sitter, Kimi Antonelli picked himself to shoulder the burden on behalf of the grid.

“I think I would be quite erratic, you know. Quick [but] it wouldn’t be really pleasant,” he said.

Who would have the worst Uber driving rating on the grid? pic.twitter.com/PuGRndtpP8 — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) May 2, 2025

Most of the drivers conceded that neither of them would rank pretty high. Concurring with Antonelli, Bearman explained that given their affinity with speed, their customers would not be too comfortable—hence, the low rating—but would reach the destination before time.

But it would appear that amongst the current grid, Norris was the most picked driver to be a nightmare for his Uber customers. Why is that the case, though?

While the British driver’s skills behind the wheel aren’t under question, it could probably be due to his cranky personality. In the past year or so, Norris has often displayed unwarranted whiny demeanor. Even though many of his peers may act like that in the cockpit, Norris’ feathers seem to be easily ruffled, out of the car as well.

Nevertheless, given that it was a fantasy quiz by ESPN, the McLaren man wouldn’t mind these results.