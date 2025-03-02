Pierre Gasly’s Near Escape From Life-Threatening Incident Dubbed ‘Scariest Moment’ by F1 Photographer

As exciting as the Japanese Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit is, it is also one of the most dangerous races. With several high-speed corners, a complex track layout, and several blind spots, the Suzuka Circuit is undoubtedly one of the most difficult tracks to master.

Because of the challenge that the Japanese GP produces, several drivers such as Max Verstappen have labeled the Suzuka Circuit as one of their favorites. However, since F1 is already one of the most dangerous sports in the world, with an increased challenge also comes a greater risk of fatal accidents.

The most tragic moment at the Suzuka Circuit came at the 2014 Japanese GP when former Marussia driver Jules Bianchi suffered a fatal crash. With just three laps remaining, the French former driver crashed into a tractor that was on the track to clear Adrian Sutil’s Sauber.

While Bianchi eventually succumbed to his head injuries nine months later, F1 was saved from witnessing a similar incident eight years later. F1 photographer Taidgh Barron has pointed out how Pierre Gasly had a lucky escape at the 2022 Japanese GP.

Recalling that Gasly was the first F1 driver he ever shot, Barron explained on Instagram, “Japan 2022 on my first race, I shot him driving into the circuit waving to fans waiting in pouring rain for a chance to get a glimpse at the drivers.”

“We’re fortunate to still have him on the grid; he nearly collided with a recovery crane while driving through heavy rain during that race. It’s probably the scariest moment I’ve been around F1 for,” Barron said.

Replays from the start appear to show some kind of truck or tractor on the circuit as Gasly passes during the red flag #JapaneseGO pic.twitter.com/MI6M275Dhc — WTF1 (@wtf1official) October 9, 2022

With F1 having made several improvements in safety after the tragic accident of Bianchi, the community was furious with Gasly facing a similar incident years later, as many questioned how this happened.

“There’s a f****** tractor”: Gasly fumed at the FIA

With Gasly escaping disaster, he was bound to be frustrated with the FIA and expressed his anger on the team radio. “I could have killed myself. There’s a f****** tractor, I’m driving flat out”, he said while explaining how it was “unacceptable” and unbelievable that there was no prior warning from the FIA regarding the same.

While the FIA accepted blame for this shocking moment, they also blamed the French driver for being reckless. With race control having waved red flags (even though they did not explicitly warn drivers about the tractor) they believe that Gasly should have been more cautious.

“Without undermining responsibilities regarding safety on track, we must also consider as detailed above that Gasly drove in a reckless manner by not respecting the flags, thereby ignoring the basic safety rules,” a statement from the FIA read.

While Gasly also accepted a part of the blame, the F1 community was appalled by the lack of safety. Phillipe Bianchi, the father of the late Jules Bianchi, took to Instagram to explain how such an incident showed that there was no respect for drivers and his son, who passed away after a similar incident took place back in 2014.

While F1 as a sport has undoubtedly come a long way in terms of improving safety, such incidents show how even the slightest mistake from either party can cause disaster.