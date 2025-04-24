Ex-McLaren Mechanic Claims Oscar Piastri Has All the Right Qualities to Be a World Champion

With his third win of the season, Oscar Piastri has firmly signaled his intent to challenge for the 2025 Drivers’ Championship. Following his victory at the Saudi Arabian GP, the McLaren driver became the first Australian since his manager, Mark Webber (in 2010), to lead the World Drivers’ Championship.

Piastri’s rookie campaign in 2023 led many to believe that, while talented, he would ultimately play second fiddle to Lando Norris once McLaren delivered a race-winning car. However, his breakthrough in 2024 changed that perception—and he’s carried that momentum into 2025.

As it stands, Piastri holds a 10-point lead over Norris, who has claimed just one win so far this season.

Former McLaren mechanic Marc Priestley is the latest to praise the #81 driver, saying the 24-year-old has what it takes to become the best on the grid—highlighting, in particular, his calm and clinical demeanor this season.

Speaking about his performance in Jeddah, Priestley said, “Oscar got an amazing start off the line didn’t he? I mean that boy is calm under pressure and controlled. He’s got all the makings of a champion. [He] doesn’t seem to get flustered [and] just did everything right.”

Tidy few days pic.twitter.com/z5pKMdbzy7 — Oscar Piastri (@OscarPiastri) April 21, 2025

It’s not just Priestley who has hailed Piastri for his approach, and his calm demeanor. Even Max Verstappen, a rival on the track, echoed the same sentiments.

“He’s very calm in his approach, and I like that. It shows on track. He delivers when he has to, barely makes mistakes – and that’s what you need when you want to fight for a championship,” the Dutchman explained when asked about Piastri.

There have been plenty of moments this season where Piastri has delivered under immense pressure. And he’s done so with remarkable composure. The opening round in Melbourne saw him spin out of podium contention at his home race, but he kept his head down and still secured points for the team.

He followed that with a sublime drive in China, holding off his rivals to claim his first win of the year. Piastri then dominated in Bahrain and delivered another commanding performance in Jeddah, taking the lead in the Drivers’ Championship and bringing his season win tally to three.

It’s no surprise then that many fans believe Piastri has ice in his veins, drawing comparisons to the original Iceman, Kimi Raikkonen. However, paddock insiders have also credited Webber for playing a key role in the 24-year-old’s development and stellar form since his F1 debut.

While Piastri may currently be the in-form driver at McLaren, Norris remains very much in the hunt. He entered the season as the title favorite and is expected to close the gap in the coming rounds.

Naturally, as both drivers chase the crown, tensions could rise—and McLaren CEO Zak Brown is prepared for the possibility of an intense intra-team rivalry. Still, given the temperament and mutual respect between Piastri and Norris, Brown is confident it won’t spiral into anything as toxic as the infamous Rosberg-Hamilton or Senna-Prost battles.