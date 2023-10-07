Aston Martin Tries to Seduce Yuki Tsunoda but Red Bull Steps In to Make One Thing Clear

Red Bull has been working hard to find the ideal fit ever since Max Verstappen joined the team’s main roster. Sergio Perez put a stop to their hunt, but after Daniel Ricciardo returned to his “home” team, there was a “luxury problem”. This, in the words of team boss Christian Horner, means that having to squeeze three excellent drivers into two seats is a “nice headache to have.” However, over time a few experts believed that Yuki Tsunoda of Red Bull’s sister squad Alpha Tauri might also be an appropriate pick for the team. Although he was never a part of a rumor linking him to Red Bull. This is why Aston Martin, the season’s dark horse, has their sights set on the talented Japanese driver. However, according to F1 insider.com Red Bull appears to be getting in their way.

Advertisement

Lance Stroll’s rate of underperformance has kept raising the likelihood that the Silverstone-based squad will look around the paddock for a replacement. According to widespread rumors, Yuki Tsunoda may be the one.

Although Stroll had a promising start to the season, his lack of tenacity has cost the team dearly. In addition, the Canadian driver has found it challenging to outperform Alonso, who, throughout the course of 16 races, was the only one contributing to podium finishes. So in order to improve Aston Martin’s position, replacing Stroll will only be the viable option. However, getting Tsunoda won’t be that easy.

Advertisement

How is Red Bull impeding Aston Martin’s ambitions?

Despite a rusty start, Yuki Tsunoda has been an effective racer throughout his Alpha Tauri career. The Japanese driver has handled the sluggish pace of the AlphaTauri excellently. As a result of his spectacular performances, the Faenza-based team has extended his contract by another year. Still, with Tsunoda, there’s another interesting fact. The 23-year-old is not only a driver under the Red Bull Umbrella but is also sponsored by Honda. The Japanese manufacturers are still Red Bull’s partners and will join forces with Aston Martin in 2026.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RBR_Daily/status/1709882266904629537?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Given such intriguing stats, Aston Martin must be interested in hiring the 23-year-old. Red Bull, however, is blocking the Silverstone team’s path. According to F1 Insider, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko, reportedly clarified a few points for Aston Martin. In accordance with the 80-year-old’s remark, Lawrence Stroll’s team would need to first contact Red Bull if they wanted to acquire Tsunoda’s service.

Marko said, “Tsunoda is under contract with us. If Aston Martin were to be interested in him as early as next year, they would have to come to an agreement with us first.”

Advertisement

If the Milton Keynes team is willing to fire Perez and replace him with Daniel Ricciardo by the end of 2024 Lawson might be handed a seat at Alpha Tauri. However, if the Austrian team decides to free Yuki Tsunoda from his Red Bull obligations, they won’t have a driver to take his position. With this, they might risk derailing their plans to boost Alpha Tauri’s standings in the upcoming seasons.

Why Aston Martin is looking for an alternative?

Lance Stroll enjoyed working with Sebastian Vettel, from whom the Canadian driver might have picked up some tips. His stint alongside Fernando Alonso is showing to be the primary cause of his poor performance. While Lance Stroll has only accumulated 47 points thus far, Fernando Alonso has brought the squad 7 podium finishes with a whopping 174 points. Hence, the Canadian driver has received numerous criticisms from experts who think he is disinterested in the sport.

Speaking on the Sky Sports F1 podcast and as reported by GPfans, David Croft explained why he doesn’t think Stroll enjoys racing in Formula 1. He said, “He was a great tennis talent. One of the best talents in Canada at the time. I think he would much rather go doing something else that brings him much more joy and pleasure. Sometimes I look at him and think, You’d much rather do something else, wouldn’t you?”

Given the significant point differential and Stroll’s interest in other areas, many analysts predict that Lawrence Stroll may soon fire his son.