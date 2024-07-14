Ex-Red Bull Driver Hypocritically Parties With Sergio Perez One Day After Calling for His Sacking

Former Red Bull driver, Robert Doornbos had scathing criticism for Sergio Perez, earlier this week. However, at the Festival of Speed at Goodwood, the Dutchman reverted to whistling a different tune as he was spotted partying with the #11 driver.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed, this weekend, commemorates twenty years of Red Bull in Formula 1. Naturally, there was an afterparty. During the celebrations, Doornbos was seen partying with the likes of Perez and Visa Cash App RB (VCARB) driver, Daniel Ricciardo.

According to an Instagram fan account, Doornbos was in an overall jolly mood at the event. He even went as far as taking selfies with Sergio Perez and Daniel Ricciardo. Max Verstappen’s girlfriend, Kelly Piquet and Yuki Tsunoda were also in attendance at the party.

Doornbos, who drove only 11 Grands Prix in his short-lived F1 career, has been immensely critical about the #11 driver.

Robert Doornbos might create a rift within Red Bull with his recent Sergio Perez comments

While in conversation with Dutch media outlet, Ziggo, Doornbos was perplexed with how Perez had managed to keep his Red Bull seat when others had been sacked for “a lot less,” as per GPBlog.com.

According to the 42 year old, the Mexican is nothing more than a commercial weapon for the Milton-Keynes based team. He believes that the commercial value that Perez brings is the only thing keeping his seat safe for the moment.

“There is too big a commercial package [behind it]. If he wasn’t Mexican and didn’t bring those extra millions, he would never have had the opportunity for so long,” said Doornbos.

However, Doornbos’ opinion can sour his relationship with fellow countrymen, Max Verstappen as it being reported that the Verstappen family is eager to have Perez on board with the team. In the last four years, Perez and Verstappen have formed a formidable duo for Red Bull, and the 3-time world champion does not want a change in the status quo as long as he is winning.