Ex-Red Bull Driver Labels Guenther Steiner and Niki Lauda ‘Very Similar’ in One Area

Niki Lauda was an important figure at Mercedes, renowned for his no-nonsense approach. He was honest, and direct, and didn’t shy away from difficult conversations. Former Red Bull driver David Coulthard recently drew a comparison between Lauda and Guenther Steiner, the former Haas team principal, on the ‘Formula For Success’ podcast.

Coulthard highlighted their shared straightforwardness, saying, “Niki Lauda was a straight talker. Now he may not have been involved day-to-day in the nitty-gritty of Mercedes. He was at that… let’s say dealing between I guess the team and the drivers at that time. But he didn’t really pull his punches so in that way you’re both very similar.”

This comparison made Eddie Jordan wonder how Steiner would have performed if he had been leading a top team like Mercedes instead of Haas. Steiner responded by explaining that each team has its unique structure and culture. He acknowledged that his leadership style might not have fit well within a large, corporate team like Mercedes.

At Haas, a smaller team, he had more freedom but also faced more significant challenges due to fewer resources and support. “I think the style of how I ran Haas I guess wouldn’t have worked with Mercedes,” said the Italian.

Despite being set up for success, Mercedes has struggled in the past two seasons to recapture their dominant form, which saw them win eight consecutive constructors’ championships from 2014 to 2021. One can’t help but wonder how the team would have handled these challenges if Niki Lauda were still with them. Lauda had a knack for managing tough situations that others found daunting.

How Niki Lauda dealt with the infamous crash between Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg?

A notable example of Niki Lauda’s ability to handle difficult scenarios occurred during the 2016 season. Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg collided on the first lap of the Spanish Grand Prix, causing both cars to retire from the race. Lauda didn’t hold back, criticizing both drivers for costing the team valuable championship points.

Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg crash out in Spain Spanish GP – 2016#F1 pic.twitter.com/bRX6k1xaLx — F1 History (@TodayF1History) January 19, 2024

He later revealed that the drivers were warned that their contracts could be terminated if such incidents were repeated. This situation left Hamilton extremely frustrated, even contemplating leaving the team.

However, Lauda managed to calm him down. He had a one-on-one conversation with Hamilton in Ibiza, which helped to smooth things over and persuaded Hamilton to stay with Mercedes.

The relationship between Hamilton and Rosberg, who were childhood friends, deteriorated during their three seasons competing for the world championship. The team was constantly under pressure to manage two top-tier drivers. Yet, with Lauda handling difficult matters, Mercedes continued to dominate for years to come, showing how crucial his straightforward approach was to their success.