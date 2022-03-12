“We are at the very least on par with Ferrari now!”- Red Bull feel enthusiastic after their new aero upgrade delivered an improved performance

Red Bull is happy with the aero upgrade that they introduced to their new car on the final day of the pre-season testing in Bahrain.

Coming after the winter break, Ferrari garnered a lot of appreciation for its design and performance both in Barcelona and Bahrain. However, the Italian team knew that the rivals at Mercedes and Red Bull will bring upgrades to their car.

Ferrari’s assumption was correct as Mercedes came to Bahrain testing fashioning no side pods on its W13 and an exceptional mirror mount. Now, Red Bull has joined the club and brought out their new car with an upgrade in aerodynamics.

The Milton-Keynes based team has made changes to its side pods. When asked if they are going the same path as Mercedes, Red Bull driver Sergio Perez said, “No, we are not going that way.”

“We are so focused on our stuff for now. You know this short time period of testing, we are just fully onto our stuff.”

Perez, obviously loved the new side pods as he stormed through the track on the final day of testing and set the fastest lap time of the morning.

Red Bull is on par with Ferrari

Everybody in the paddock has been appreciating Ferrari and saying that they are the strongest team in the paddock in the 2022 season.

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz said, “Everyone says we are the strongest? Now Verstappen has set the best time and then they’ll say that about Red Bull.”

As Ferrari outperformed both Mercedes and Red Bull on the second day of testing, Christian Horner said that Ferrari had very convincing test sessions so far.

#AMuS reports that Red Bull are happy with the aero package, Helmut Marko is delighted and said: “We are at the very least on par with Ferrari now!”#F1Testing — tami. (@Vetteleclerc) March 12, 2022

However, Horner acknowledged that it is still too early to judge as all the teams are undergoing a huge growth spurt this year.

Now with their new side pods upgrade, the Red Bull team is satisfied. They feel enthusiastic and team advisor Helmut Marko even said, “We are at the very least on par with Ferrari now!”

