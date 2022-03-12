F1

“We are at the very least on par with Ferrari now!”- Red Bull feel enthusiastic after their new aero upgrade delivered an improved performance

"We are at the very least on par with Ferrari now!"- Red Bull feel enthusiastic after their new aero upgrade delivered an improved performance
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
“Kobe Bryant comparing the Dream Team to the 2012 Olympic team isn’t smart”: Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley scoffed at the idea of Bryant and company besting them
Next Article
"50 on a wicket like this felt like a 100": Shreyas Iyer explains why he celebrated 2nd Test half-century with gusto at Chinnaswamy Stadium
F1 Latest News
"We are at the very least on par with Ferrari now!"- Red Bull feel enthusiastic after their new aero upgrade delivered an improved performance
“We are at the very least on par with Ferrari now!”- Red Bull feel enthusiastic after their new aero upgrade delivered an improved performance

Red Bull is happy with the aero upgrade that they introduced to their new car…