Ferrari Scramble as Red Bull Poaching Charles Leclerc Gets Nod of Approval From Top F1 Bosses

Despite the assuring words of Christian Horner and Helmut Marko, Red Bull is far from happy with Sergio Perez. This is because the Mexican driver has been decent with his performance. However, that might not be enough in the upcoming years when the competition gets intense. This is why, in the future, Red Bull might try to poach Charles Leclerc to build a super team, as Marko holds immense admiration for the Monegasque. As the top F1 bosses got the nod behind it with Liberty Media’s support, Ferrari scrambled to keep their star driver, as per f1ingenerale.com.

Verstappen has been absolutely dominant this season. He has taken 12 wins out of 14 races, whereas his teammate Perez has taken only two. Furthermore, the latter is way behind the former in terms of Championship points that too by having the same RB-19 car.

Even though, the Austrian team would be happy with such a performance where they have taken 14 victories this season, they seemed slightly worried about their future with Perez. This explains why they would want to bring Leclerc, as the Ferrari driver showed he could pose a challenge to Verstappen with the right car, which he displayed in 2022.

Red Bull fancies Leclerc, and Ferrari arranges prevention

Red Bull maestro Marko has recently opened up with Formu1a.uno, where he shared his thoughts on Leclerc. He said, “There were talks towards the end of May to understand if there was a possibility that he would leave Ferrari.”

Admittedly, the Red Bull veteran also revealed that Aston Martin also inquired about the 25-year-old while scouting for a suitable replacement for Fernando Alonso once the Spanish driver leaves. As the Prancing Horse came to know about this, they panicked and began immediate contract talks with Leclerc.

Notably, Red Bull wants to build a super team with Verstappen and Leclerc and have a double-headed attack for the upcoming seasons. Even Liberty Media agreed since this will give fans spectacular content about two drivers fighting each other every weekend. A similar scene to Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg at Mercedes from 2014 to 2016.

Will Leclerc leave Ferrari to pursue bigger F1 dreams?

Currently, every driver would want to drive a Red Bull car given how mighty the RB19 is. It will not only help a driver to win races but also take them a step closer to their championship goal. However, one has to deal with Max Verstappen before they can have their eyes elsewhere.

Therefore, it is highly uncertain that Red Bull would want to bring someone like Leclerc into the team and create an unstable situation in the team like Mercedes in 2015 and 2016. Furthermore, the Monegasque on multiple occasions revealed that Ferrari is his dream team and he wants to win titles with them.

All in all, Red Bull needs a stronger driver, Charles Leclerc needs a championship car and Liberty Media needs an exciting season. Therefore, it will be interesting to see where the water goes by the end of this season.