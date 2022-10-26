Ex-Red Bull engineer shares an insight on how two times world champion Max Verstappen is off the track

Oct 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Red Bull Racing Limited driver Max Verstappen of Team Netherlands leaves the track after his team wins the U.S. Grand Prix F1 race and the World Constructors’ Championship at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Ex-Red Bull engineer Daniel Drury discusses how two times world champion Max Verstappen’s behavior was off the track

New two times world champion Max Verstappen is a very passionate driver. There are plenty of times his behavior is in question during the races.

However, according to an ex-Red Bull employee, Verstappen is a very different type of person and not what he presents during race days.

Moreover, he also shares his favorite memory with the Dutch international driver and what sets him apart from the rest. This is part of a podcast.

Daniel Drury’s connection with Max Verstappen

Daniel Drury was an ex-F1 Senior Systems Engineer for 6 years. After that, he started his own podcast called Engine Breaking F1 podcast which contains another race engineer as a co-host.

According to Drury, Max Verstappen is actually a very nice guy. As the latter lives in Monaco, both of the Red Bull employees could not interact on a daily basis.

However, most of the times they interacted, there were plenty of things that shows a really another side of Verstappen. These brief interactions took place when he visited the factory in Britain for simulator practice.

Also Read: Nico Rosberg urges the FIA to take strict action against Red Bull

How is the two times world champion’s behavior with his teammates in Red Bull?

Daniel Drury appreciates the mental toughness Verstappen has. As an F1 driver, there is plenty of pressure from the media, fans, and the team as well.

However, Verstappen is never stressed out and finds his way to discuss different topics with the team members. Drury’s favorite moment is when the 25-year-old interacted with him about family and Christmas.

He is a very different kind of person during the race which is understandable due to his commitment and focuses required. Moreover, Verstappen is hungry to win more races and break Michael Schumacher’s total wins record.

I only met him a handful of times but he was never not smiling. Truly loved the sport and was fully invested in the team. https://t.co/x1sOn3Lz4x — Dan – EngineMode11 (@EngineMode11) October 22, 2022

Also Read: 7-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton insists Max Verstappen’s era of dominance in F1 has arrived