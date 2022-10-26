“Was it to buy sandwiches or develop the car with one extra upgrade” – Nico Rosberg urges the FIA to take strict action against Red Bull

“Was it to buy sandwiches or was it do develop the car with one extra upgrade” – 2016 World Champion Nico Rosberg urges the FIA to take strict action against Red Bull

Former World Champion Nico Rosberg believes that the FIA should punish Red Bull for their over-budgeted performance upgrades of 2021

Nico Rosberg took a stance beside his former teammate Lewis Hamilton regarding the cashgate controversy.

According to the former world champion, the FIA should take serious steps against Red Bull. This concerns the last year’s final lap showdown in Abu Dhabi.

Max Verstappen overtook Lewis Hamilton on the final lap of the race and became the new world champion. Moreover, he became a second-time world champion this year.

Nico Rosberg urges the FIA to take a fair decision against Red Bull

The shocking revelation is that Red Bull spent the extra cash on major upgrades breaching their budget cap.

Nico Rosberg believes that the situation of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was horrible. Taking into consideration Michael Masi’s decisions and the cashgate situation.

Moreover, the 2016 world champion is adamant that the FIA has to take all the steps for a fair decision. With a sandwich joke, he wants to learn on which part the team spent their extra money.

“For the #FIA, the problem is it’s really a lose-lose situation because if they took points away from last year’s championship, worst case even points from Max, that would be really bad for everybody.” – Nico Rosberg Red Bull & FIA != everybody 😶 #F1 pic.twitter.com/qPfkNixffq — Simon Dau (@there_is_no_if) October 25, 2022

Potential points deduction for the Red Bull team?

Nico Rosberg explains that it is really a lost situation for Red Bull. If the points are to be deducted, Hamilton becomes the world champion.

However, it is highly unlikely that the FIA will take such a harsh decision. Currently, due to the sad demise of the Red Bull owner, talks are not taking place between the team and the FIA.

Rosberg urges FIA to take the right decision if there was any performance enhancement with the upgrade. Besides, the decision could help warn other teams from repeating the same in the future.

