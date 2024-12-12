EXCLUSIVE: Ayrton Senna’s Close Aide Lists Max Verstappen’s Qualities Reminiscent of Brazilian Great

Max Verstappen’s recent dominance has led experts to put him on a pedestal alongside past legendary F1 world champions like Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher. The way Verstappen has been winning titles since 2021 and went past Senna’s win tally in 2023, many experts feel that the Dutchman’s talent and skills are quite similar to the Brazilian.

Now, such comparisons should be taken with a pinch of salt, as both drivers have raced in completely different eras. The aerodynamic complexity and the car’s mechanical intricacies are vastly different today relative to the 1980s when Senna raced.

So, there is no proper frame of reference to perfectly weigh up Verstappen and Senna’s skill levels. But, the Brazilian great’s close aide and personal photographer Keith Sutton feels that these comparisons are valid. In an exclusive interview with The SportsRush, Sutton mentioned that Verstappen and Senna have several qualities in common.

“Like Ayrton, Max has an incredible raw talent, a fearless approach on the track, and an unrelenting drive to win. His ability to dominate in challenging conditions and deliver consistent performances under pressure is reminiscent of both Senna and Schumacher,” he said.

Verstappen has proven his mettle and showcased his talent and relentless drive several times during his four consecutive championships. In 2024, questions were raised on whether the Dutchman could defend his title with a sub-par car underneath. But, the 27-year-old successfully lived up to the high benchmark he has set over the years.

EIGHT IN A ROW! Max Verstappen equals Ayrton Senna’s all-time consecutive poles record #F1 #ImolaGP pic.twitter.com/TFZxmM6i2o — Formula 1 (@F1) May 18, 2024

Like Senna, Verstappen kept pushing for wins and podiums despite his car not being at its best. There wasn’t a single race when the Red Bull driver backed down and accepted defeat. That said, he also played the percentage game to maximize his results like Senna’s arch-rival Alain Prost used to do.

All in all, the Dutchman has a lot of natural similarities to the late three-time world champion from Sao Paulo. At the same time, Verstappen has learned a lot of things from other champions like Prost, Michael Schumacher, Niki Lauda, and Lewis Hamilton among others.

Sutton talks about what sets Senna apart from Verstappen

Verstappen is certainly a unique individual in himself. His straightforward demeanor along with his relentless approach on track makes for a fearsome personality. However, the Dutchman is a very relaxed and approachable individual off the track and likes to keep his personal life separate from his racing career.

For Senna, on the other hand, racing was very “spiritual”. Sutton mentioned how the Brazilian had a lot of “emotional depth”, which also helped the growth of motorsport and F1 in his homeland. He added that Senna “carried the weight of expectations from Brazil with such pride and purpose”.

Serious headphone warning Ayrton Senna couldn’t hide his excitement as he sealed his first home win in 1991 #F1 #BrazilGP pic.twitter.com/fXF1Wgq4Vt — Formula 1 (@F1) October 30, 2024

Even Verstappen has etched his country’s name in motorsport history. He is the only Dutch F1 race winner and world champion. He has become a huge phenomenon in the Netherlands, owing to his dominance in the sport.

That said, Sutton believes that the 27-year-old is still writing his legacy and evolving as a racer. Verstappen has also stated that he wishes to race and succeed in other categories as well besides F1.

He doesn’t want to be known only as an F1 world champion as he is ambitious and has the ability to be successful in endurance racing, rallying, and other racing categories as well. So, Verstappen’s legacy in motorsport as a whole could surpass many, including Senna.