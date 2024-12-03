Helmut Marko Reveals Max Verstappen’s Dream: ‘Le Mans with Father Jos’

With four championships and 63 wins to his name, Max Verstappen has achieved everything in F1. While the Dutchman continues to enjoy winning, he has made it clear that there will come a time when he wants to try something else. Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has revealed that the 27-year-old dreams of competing in the 24 Hours of Le Mans with his father, Jos Verstappen.

“When the day comes when he says it was fun in F1, I do expect him to go towards long-distance racing,” Marko said in a recent interview. “Max only does what he feels like doing. He wants to drive the 24 hours of Le Mans with Jos. That’s his big dream”.

Max has repeatedly expressed his desire to compete in other forms of racing, with events like the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the Daytona 24 Hours at the top of his wishlist. In an interview earlier this year, he stated that he would like to compete at Le Mans with his father, who is not interested in competing in the event.

The other two drivers who would be a part of his dream team for the legendary endurance race are two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso and former F1 driver Nyck de Vries. Alonso has also expressed his desire of wanting to team up with Max for this event.

The reason for Alonso wanting to team up with Max was simple — “You know that [when] you pass the car [to your teammates] when you go to rest [you are passing it to] the best [drivers], so your car is in the best hands. That would be an honor”.

Alonso knows what it takes to compete at Le Mans, having won it twice with Toyota Gazoo Racing (2018 and 2019). With Jos also having won the iconic endurance race back in 2008, they would form quite a team if the 52-year-old changes his mind.

Jos wants younger drivers to compete in Le Mans

Jos, who is currently happily competing in rallying, said in an interview earlier this year that he wants younger drivers to compete in Le Mans. “No, I enjoy rallying,” he said. “Let the young guys race at Le Mans. I find rallying much more exciting”.

However, in an interview back in 2020, Jos stated that he would consider competing in Le Mans just for his son’s sake. The 52-year-old said that his condition was that he first would need to evaluate his own speed as if he takes part, he would “want to win”.

This seems to be a common trait in the Verstappen family as Max too has stated on multiple occasions that whenever he jumps into the car, he does so to win and not just compete.