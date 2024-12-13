EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Sponsor Rues ‘Unfortunate’ Boycott of Alex Albon by F1 Photographer: “It’s Unfair”

December 8, 2024, Mezzolombardo, Mezzolombardo, United Arab Emirates: Thai driver Alexander Albon (Williams Racing Team) is seen during the Drivers Parade before the FIA Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi Credits: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Professional photographer Taidgh Barron recently received immense backlash from the fraternity after he publicly shared his grievance as to why he had boycotted Alex Albon. In an exclusive interview with The SportsRush, veteran photographer Keith Sutton expressed disappointment over the situation, calling the controversy “unfortunate.”

Sutton was critical of Barron’s decision to voice his grievances so publicly, suggesting that such actions risked painting a misleading picture of the industry. “Everyone in Formula 1—drivers, teams, journalists, and photographers alike—works under immense pressure, and misunderstandings can arise,” Sutton said. “It’s unfortunate when personal grievances are aired publicly, as it risks misrepresenting the collective spirit of the profession.”

Sutton emphasized that while personal interactions might vary, “it’s unfair” to make broad generalizations based on a single experience. “In my experience, Alex Albon has been nothing but respectful and cooperative,” he added. Sutton shared how the British Thai driver stood out during the early stages of his career.

Sutton’s agency, Sutton Images, supported Albon when he was still a karting talent in 2009, even sponsoring him by placing their logo on his race suit and helmet. That early support created a lasting bond, and Albon has always expressed gratitude for the role Sutton played in shaping his career.

Kym Illman echoes Sutton’s sentiments

While Barron suffered massive backlash from the photographer community, the controversy also prompted a reaction from Albon’s public relations team, who reportedly addressed Barron’s remarks directly. They were displeased with Barron’s claims, which they felt unfairly targeted the driver’s character.

F1 photographer Kym Illman, who has worked with Albon extensively, also weighed in on the matter and suggested that the issue stemmed from a misunderstanding and nothing else. Barron’s frustration seemed to revolve around a comment Albon had made in a video, joking that photography was “the easiest thing in the world.”

Illman clarified that the remark was intended as light humor, not an insult. “I’ve shot Alex for many years now,” Illman added. “I talk to him often, I’ve done business with him, and I get along well with his family. I can tell you, he is nothing but a gentleman.”