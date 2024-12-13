mobile app bar

EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Sponsor Rues ‘Unfortunate’ Boycott of Alex Albon by F1 Photographer: “It’s Unfair”

Veerendra Vikram Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Thai driver Alexander Albon ( Williams Racing Team) is seen during the Drivers Parade before the FIA Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit

December 8, 2024, Mezzolombardo, Mezzolombardo, United Arab Emirates: Thai driver Alexander Albon (Williams Racing Team) is seen during the Drivers Parade before the FIA Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi
Credits: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Professional photographer Taidgh Barron recently received immense backlash from the fraternity after he publicly shared his grievance as to why he had boycotted Alex Albon. In an exclusive interview with The SportsRush, veteran photographer Keith Sutton expressed disappointment over the situation, calling the controversy “unfortunate.”

Sutton was critical of Barron’s decision to voice his grievances so publicly, suggesting that such actions risked painting a misleading picture of the industry. “Everyone in Formula 1—drivers, teams, journalists, and photographers alike—works under immense pressure, and misunderstandings can arise,” Sutton said. “It’s unfortunate when personal grievances are aired publicly, as it risks misrepresenting the collective spirit of the profession.”

Sutton emphasized that while personal interactions might vary, “it’s unfair” to make broad generalizations based on a single experience. “In my experience, Alex Albon has been nothing but respectful and cooperative,” he added. Sutton shared how the British Thai driver stood out during the early stages of his career.

Sutton’s agency, Sutton Images, supported Albon when he was still a karting talent in 2009, even sponsoring him by placing their logo on his race suit and helmet. That early support created a lasting bond, and Albon has always expressed gratitude for the role Sutton played in shaping his career.

Kym Illman echoes Sutton’s sentiments

While Barron suffered massive backlash from the photographer community, the controversy also prompted a reaction from Albon’s public relations team, who reportedly addressed Barron’s remarks directly. They were displeased with Barron’s claims, which they felt unfairly targeted the driver’s character.

F1 photographer Kym Illman, who has worked with Albon extensively, also weighed in on the matter and suggested that the issue stemmed from a misunderstanding and nothing else. Barron’s frustration seemed to revolve around a comment Albon had made in a video, joking that photography was “the easiest thing in the world.”

Illman clarified that the remark was intended as light humor, not an insult. “I’ve shot Alex for many years now,” Illman added. “I talk to him often, I’ve done business with him, and I get along well with his family. I can tell you, he is nothing but a gentleman.”

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Veerendra Vikram Singh

Veerendra Vikram Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Veerendra Singh is a senior Formula 1 journalist at TheSportsRush, with a passion for the sport that goes back to 2008. His extensive coverage and deep understanding of the sport are evident in the more than 900 articles he has written so far on the sport and its famous personalities like Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Toto Wolff, Charles Leclerc and more... When he's not at his work desk, Veerendra likes to spend time with his two feline friends and watch races from the Formula 1 and MotoGP archive. He is always up for a conversation about motorsport so you can hit him up anytime on his social media handles for a quick word.

Share this article

Don’t miss these