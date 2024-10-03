“Executive Leadership Has Failed Them”: F1 Expert Explains The Reason Behind Renault’s Fall

After months of rumors, Renault revealed its Viry-based power unit department supplying engines to Alpine will cease operations beyond 2025. This means the French team won’t be using their own engines to tackle the new regulations. F1 expert Tim Hauraney believes it’s because of the lack of leadership.

Renault engines have been unable to compete with the likes of Mercedes and Ferrari. This is why Red Bull went the other way and partnered with Honda in 2019. The Japanese automakers also faced troubles initially to deliver in F1, however, they made a turnaround. Renault engines are still struggling to compete with the top three. This is what led to the decision and Hauraney claims it’s the lack of executive leadership.

In the latest episode of the Nailing The Apex podcast, he said, “I think leadership has also failed them in this as well. It’s not necessarily leadership within the team. I think it has more to do with like executive leadership, like people at the top.”

“Did they give this their best effort? By rotating, you know, team personnel, like team principals out, CEOs out, removing people like consistently and not having a consistent structure.”, Hauraney said.

The news out of Alpine with France-based Renault power unit programme to cease operations after 2025 #F1 https://t.co/shtjqGJkmh — Formula 1 (@F1) September 30, 2024

He pointed fingers at the erratic executive decisions by the top-level management. Renault fired Otmar Szafnauer much before the timeline he was promised. They also removed the CEO Laurent Rossi and lost several key personnel such as Alan Permane and Pat Fry. So, these major decisions and exits have put the French team off-track in terms of achieving their F1 goals. Perhaps a look at Honda can tell them how it’s done.

How Honda has become an F1 powerhouse with their superior engines

Honda’s stint with McLaren in the turbo-hybrid era was a failure. The Japanese company took a break from the sport and returned to partner with Red Bull. With recent history as proof, they have become a force to be reckoned with. Honda has won three championships already with the Austrian outfit. Now, they’ve switched teams and will supply Aston Martin engines from 2026 onwards.

This step back at the crucial time to understand and over their shortcomings helped them get where they are today. Alpine has not allowed its team to learn, grow, and make steady progress. The haphazard decisions have derailed their progress multiple times which has now eventually led to the end of their engine production for the premier class.

Now, Alpine will outsource its engines from 2026 onwards to find competitiveness. Rumors are swirling around of a possible tie-up with Mercedes. The team back in Brackley has reportedly produced the strongest engine as per the upcoming regulation changes. So, after losing Aston Martin as a customer, Mercedes might be on the verge of securing a new contract with Alpine.