Max Verstappen Says Marriage With Kelly Piquet ‘Will Probably Happen Soon’

1 Max Verstappen NLD, Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates becoming the 2023 Drivers World Champion with his girlfriend Kelly Piquet, F1 Grand Prix of Qatar at Lusail International Circuit | Credits: IMAGO / HochZwei

It’s been good news for Max Verstappen both on and off the track over the last few years. His partner Kelly Piquet, whom he has been dating for over four years, recently got pregnant with their child, and with the couple expecting sometime in early 2025, rumors about a potential marriage have also crept in.

Swiss publication Blick recently spoke to Verstappen about the same, reminding him how a year ago, they asked the Red Bull driver when he would get married to Piquet. ‘Has anything changed?’ was the question now.

“Not yet, but it will probably happen soon,” Verstappen replied.

This is welcome news, particularly because not too long ago, there were rumors of the two of them breaking up. It all stemmed from Piquet posting a message on her social media sometime last year which read, “You can literally feel when it’s time to move into your life’s next chapter.” It was written on a black screen, and admittedly out of context, which piqued the interest of the F1 community.

OH MY GOD MAX AND KELLY HAVE ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE A CHILD ON THE WAY pic.twitter.com/ZKwBuhRt86 — Verstappen News (@verstappenews) December 6, 2024

However, just a few weeks later, pictures from a vacation involving Verstappen killed those rumors.

Verstappen announced that he would become a father ahead of the Abu Dhabi season finale last month. Just a few weeks earlier, he had won his fourth World Championship, making 2024 a rather monumental year for him, both on a personal and professional level.

Piquet, who already has a daughter (Penelope) from her previous relationship with former Red Bull driver Daniil Kvyat, herself went on a vacation and only recently returned to her normal routine. She took to Instagram to post a picture of herself at the gym, hinting that she was getting back to her fitness regimen despite being pregnant.

“I ate so much over the holidays that I put on 3 kgs in 3 weeks, but loved every minute of it.”

2025 is going to be a great year for Verstappen, owing to the birth of his first child. Time will tell whether he can top it off with another Championship win.