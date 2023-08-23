Former F1 World Champion Kept Secrets To Try Out Other Sports

If there was one driver known for being unusual and different from everyone, it was none other than Kimi Raikkonen. The Finnish driver was so unique that he would go to any extent to do what he liked, no matter how risky it was. One such example of this was when he went to try other sports such as Motocross racing. He did that without informing his F1 team, as he recently revealed to Kawasaki UK.

Advertisement

Rules are very strict in F1, as drivers are rarely allowed to try out any other sports or take part in any serious and heavy physical activities during an ongoing season. An injury to a driver might result in the loss of multiple points and therefore the loss of millions of dollars.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ESPNF1/status/1643282282931683330?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Despite this, Raikkonen was often hardcore as he rarely bothered to play by the rules. Notably, his coldness was one crucial quality that F1 fans loved and therefore had a different place for him in their heart. Such was their love for the Iceman of F1.

Kimi Raikkonen kept his motocross rides a secret from his F1 team

Raikkonen, a man of many talents was also fond of motorcycling. Consequently, he had a desire to be a part of motocross. But he would hide this from the team so that he does not get stopped or reprimanded.

Speaking about this, he recently said during an interview for the Japanese motorcycle Kawasaki, “Sometimes I went riding in small club races but it was just for fun and I have a small track at home here with the kids.”

However, soon after this, he revealed, “I did not race at a high level and I felt it was part of my fitness program. I don’t know what any of my teams thought about it as I never mentioned it to them.” Luckily, the 43-year-old never sustained any injury, so his secrets were always safe.

Advertisement

After his retirement, Raikkonen’s love for the port got him the role of the team principal now. He is the boss of the Kawasaki Racing Team in Motocross and helped his team take five back-to-back victories. Nevertheless, even if the former Ferrari star left the sport at the end of 2021, his weirdness and hilariousness are still remembered by the fans.

Some examples of Raikkonen’s hilariousness

Kimi Raikkonen has always been a man who stood out from the rest. He might be deadly behind the wheel, but his actions have often left the fans floored with laughter and surprise. One such example was how he got married due to his girlfriend’s sex appeal, according to the former F1 driver’s ex-wife.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/CrystalRacing/status/1690475998624583680?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Apart from that, Raikkonen also went to take a “sh*t” during a critical F1 ceremony. This happened during the 2006 Brazilian Grand Prix when Soccer legend Pele was giving F1 legend Michael Schumacher a lifetime achievement award.

However, the Finnish driver missed the occasion. When asked by Martin Brundle why he missed the important occasion, the former McLaren driver then answered, “I was having a sh*t.” Hearing this Brundle could not control his laughter and hence it gave rise to an identical F1 video that will remain popular for ages.