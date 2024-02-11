Max Verstappen Adds Another Victory to His Books With 0.095 Second Lead

Max Verstappen doesn’t catch a break from racing and winning, even in the F1 off-season. Before the start of the 2024 season, Verstappen achieved yet another victory, but this time in the virtual realm of racing. During the final race of Team Redline’s “Real Racers Never Quit” championship, Verstappen clinched victory. This was his third win in the championship beating the second-place driver by a slender margin of just 0.095 seconds.

Among the six races, Verstappen participated in four and emerged victorious in three, including the final race. Starting from pole position in the final race, Verstappen remained determined to maintain his lead.

However, unlike in Formula 1, where he often enjoys a significant lead over his competitors, this time his friends Gianni Vecchio and William Chadwick posed a significant threat.

In the initial 20 minutes of the race, the three-time champion had to defend fiercely against Vecchio’s repeated attacks. Additionally, Chadwick seized an opportunity at one point, advancing to second place at the expense of Vecchio.

Although Verstappen maintained a slight lead, it never extended beyond a few tenths of a second. Eventually, on the final lap, Chadwick managed to narrow the gap, though he couldn’t overtake Verstappen to secure the win. Before this, Verstappen has made it abundantly clear several times about his passion for sim racing.

The Dutchman is frequently seen on his simulator, honing his skills whenever he gets time to spare. However, besides his own racing endeavors, Verstappen also expressed his eagerness to support aspiring sim racers on their journey to enter motorsport. He said, “I have a lot of plans racing-related and trying to help young talent. I can have a way of sim racers making it into a real car.”

Max Verstappen talks candidly about his own racing team

Last year, Max Verstappen secured his third world championship title in Formula 1. While, many expect the 26-year-old to dominate and race for several more years, Verstappen is already thinking of plans beyond his F1 days. In December of last year, the Dutch driver said that he is looking to enter into GT3 class competition in 2025.

Speaking to Verstappen.com, the 26-year-old said, “The goal is to eventually start our own race team. We’ll begin in the GT3-class, and see which way the wind blows.” Verstappen confirmed that while he is considering expanding his racing project, it remains in the early stages of development.

Verstappen concluded by clarifying his objectives of enabling and helping young aspiring racers. The Red Bull driver is aiming to do so via his association with Team Redline and his GT3 team project with Verstappen.com. The three-time champion believes sim racing can be a great pathway for youngsters to undertake motorsport, over the traditional route of karting.