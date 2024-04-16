With Doors Shutting In F1, Mick Schumacher Could Find A Job On American Soil

Ever since his ousting from Haas in 2022, Mick Schumacher’s sighting in the F1 paddock has become rare. He became a Mercedes reserve but spends most of his time working hard behind the scenes. Due to the tough competition, he is also unable to break into the current grid, but a new door has opened up for the German driver who can salvage his racing career for now.

To keep himself sharp, Schumacher announced that he would represent Alpine at the World Endurance Championship (WEC) this year. He will also fulfill his duties of being a Mercedes reserve. Meanwhile, his former team from his junior days, Prema, is venturing into the American market.

From 2025 onwards, Prema will operate their own IndyCar team, and Schumacher’s sharpness behind the wheel could come in handy for the Italian outfit.

Schumacher competed with Prema throughout his junior Formula days, so it isn’t surprising that he is on its shortlist as they enter a brand new series in the USA. The former Haas driver will have a chance to drive in one of the most famous racing series in the world, and one of the most prestigious races- the Indianapolis 500.

According to a report on F1 Maximaal, the team is targeting one IndyCar driver and the other from the Formula Series. The latter is where Schumacher comes in. He won the F3 and F2 championships with Prema, which is why it holds the young German driver in high regard.

Mick Schumacher still confident about F1 return

There is a lot of competition for seats in F1 at the moment, with stars like Carlos Sainz also scrambling to guarantee a place for the 2025 season. While it will be easy for the Spaniard to find suitors because of his brilliant early-season performances, for Mick Schumacher, the story is different.

Lewis Hamilton will replace Sainz at Ferrari, which frees up a spot at the Brackley-based outfit. Since Schumacher is a reserve driver for them, he hopes that his talent will be recognized.

As quoted by Si.com, he said, I’m sure that Mercedes knows what I can do. You’ve also seen it in the simulation sessions, in the junior categories, and at Haas. Hopefully, it’ll be enough to have more people in the WEC and Formula 1 to impress.”

Schumacher is confident that Mercedes sees the talent he possesses. He works tirelessly behind the scenes and does a good job as revealed by Toto Wolff in the past. However, to keep his F1 dream alive, he has to prove himself on the race-track. Succeeding in the WEC and IndyCar is his best shot as of now.