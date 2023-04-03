HomeSearch

“Extremely Disappointed”: Pierre Gasly Apologetic to Alpine Teammate Esteban Ocon After 11-point Blunder in Australian GP

Sabyasachi Biswas
|Published 03/04/2023

“Extremely Disappointed”: Pierre Gasly Apologetic to Alpine Teammate Esteban Ocon After 11-point Blunder in Australian GP

FORMULA 1 ROLEX AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX 2023 / 01.04.2023, Albert-Park, Melbourne, FORMULA 1 ROLEX AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX 2023 , im Bild Pierre Gasly (FRA), BWT Alpine F1 Team *** FORMULA 1 ROLEX AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX 2023 01 04 2023, Albert Park, Melbourne, FORMULA 1 ROLEX AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX 2023 , in picture Pierre Gasly FRA , BWT Alpine F1 Team nordphotoxGmbHx/xBratic nph00250

Pierre Gasly apologized to his new teammate, Esteban Ocon, after colliding with him in Australia. The Frenchman collided against his Alpine teammate after the safety car restarted at the end of turn 2 and cost his team 11 points as both Alpines were on the verge of finishing P5 and P10, respectively.

After the race, the former AlphaTauri driver went to his compatriot to apologize for the on-track incident. Confirmed by Ocon himself said that the former Red Bull star apologised for the unfortunate and unwilling crash.

As per reports, the 27-year-old was ”extremely disappointed” over the crash. He said that he is extremely disappointed with how things have turned out to be. He was at a loss for words, but he also said that he just wanted to mention the positive aspects.

Gasly, who was in P5 before the race started, said battling with the Ferraris and Aston Martins of Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso was unexpected. He concluded that this was a good sign, and the team could take the positives from here.

Ocon accepted Gasly’s apology

Esteban Ocon has accepted his new teammate’s apologies. Talking to the media, the 26-year-old said he could have collided with anyone, not just with his teammate. As many cars went off the track, it was difficult to pass and not have a collision with anyone.

Ultimately, his teammate crashed into him after trying to regain his position. It was absolutely frustrating given the Alpines had good pace all weekend and a major haul of points as possible, the 26-year-old added.

The Alpines were doing well before the chaotic restart. “But the red flag destroyed our strategy. We probably would have been fourth or fifth, but this one nullified everything,” Ocon further asserted.

Gasly evaded race suspension by a whisker

The former AlphaTauri man barely escaped the FIA axe after the brutal crash in Melbourne. Having collided with his teammate, Gasly ended his race and had the chance to be suspended for the upcoming race.

The 27-year-old already accumulated ten penalty points. With any further points added, he could’ve been suspended for the upcoming Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

However, the race stewards saw the crash as a pure racing incident and allowed the Frenchman to walk free. As the restart was chaotic, the stewards ruled out Pierre Gasly as the primary culprit.

Share this article
About the author
Sabyasachi Biswas

Sabyasachi Biswas

Sabyasachi Biswas is an F1 journalist at The SportsRush. With over one and a half decades of love for the sport and five years of experience in the field, he dreams to be a regular at the paddock when the lights go out. A Red Bull fan and F1 fan in general over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa, Sebastian Vettel, and Max Verstappen dominate the track. Apart from F1, he's also a big-time Madridista and Federer fanatic. He was a sub-junior level footballer, won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak throughout, he tries different cuisines and learns new cultures whenever he's away from the keyboard.

Read more from Sabyasachi Biswas