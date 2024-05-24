F1 Adds Oscar Piastri to the Leclerc Family After Charles Leclerc Offers to Adopt the Australian

Oscar Piastri has recently been on a mission to find his ancestral roots. While Piastri is a proud Australian, he also revealed that he has Chinese and Italian roots. After making such claims, he took to social media to reveal to his fans that he was also trying his best to discover if he had any Monegasque roots. That is when Charles Leclerc stepped in and offered to adopt Piastri. After tracking their hilarious exchange on social media, F1 has added Piastri to the Leclerc family.

After Friday’s FP1, F1 put up a post to reveal that “Oscar Piastri – Leclerc” had clocked in the second fastest lap. F1’s post came after Piastri had initially told Leclerc to refer to him as “Oscar Jack Piastri-Leclerc” after the Monegasque offered to ‘adopt’ him.

The Australian then also joked that he was keen to meet his brother, Leo (Charles Leclerc’s dog). F1 Miami Grand Prix’s Twitter (formerly X) also followed the hilarious banter between Leclerc and Piastri closely and put up a ‘certificate of adoption’ to confirm that the Ferrari driver had indeed adopted the Australian.

When it comes to F1’s latest post about the FP1 results, even the fans closely noticed Piastri’s name. Instead of focusing on the classification, many of them pointed out how F1’s social media handle put up an ingenious post.

Fans believe Charles Leclerc has “officially” adopted Oscar Piastri

F1 presenter Matt Gallagher was one of the first to laud F1’s social media handle for their fantastic post. He wrote, “F1 that is absolutely brilliant from you”.

Similarly, fans such as Mary referred to F1’s post as “phenomenal”.

Meanwhile, some fans claimed that Charles Leclerc has “officially” adopted Oscar Piastri.

The adoption is officially recognized by the F1, hahahahahaha . I love it Piastri- Leclerc it is while in Monaco — GQ(Querida) (@GostosaMN) May 24, 2024

And if that was not enough, Leclerc himself replied to F1’s post. He explained how it was “mixed feelings” for the Leclerc family.

If this hilarious exchange between Leclerc and Piastri were to gain more traction, there is a likelihood that the two can also be further pressed to comment on whether the former has actually adopted the latter. And when it comes to Piastri, it is likely that he will continue to search his family tree to discover more roots.