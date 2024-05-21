mobile app bar

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

Oscar Piastri's Mom Has Some "Questions" For Charles Leclerc In Recent Social Media Moment

IMAGO / HochZwei

Oscar Piastri was on a mission to find if he has ‘Monegasque’ roots ahead of the Monaco GP this weekend, and the only driver from the Principality, Charles Leclerc offered him a solution. However, Piastri’s mother, Nicole, wasn’t a fan and called the Ferrari driver out for the same.

Nicole Piastri has been an active entity on X, often talking about her son’s F1 career and engaging with the community. Her son Oscar too has a witty side to him on social media, and recently, he started revealing his connection to all the countries F1 has been visiting, in terms of lineage.

After claiming almost every race so far as his “home race”, Piastri wanted to continue the trend. With the Monaco GP coming up it was only fair that he is looking through his family tree to find traces of “Monegasque roots”, after which Leclerc offered to adopt him. Hilariously, Piastri’s mom replied, “I have some questions, @Charles_Leclerc.”

Nicole Piastri is a protective mom on social media. And Leclerc’s offering to become a parent to Oscar hit a nerve. Of course, the entire conversation was a joke between them. But that didn’t stop this engagement from becoming viral on X.

Fans react to Nicole Piastri’s reply to Charles Leclerc

Albeit jokingly, the fact that Nicole Piastri and Charles Leclerc were ‘fighting’ over custody of Oscar became one the most widely spoken among F1 on X.

There were other jokes related to the situation too, with someone claiming Nicole Piastri is looking to “sell” Oscar to Leclerc so that she can pay the bills.

Photoshopped pictures showing Leclerc holding Piastri and Leo in his arms also made their rounds on the internet.

Meanwhile, this incident involving Leclerc brought to light another time an F1 driver ‘stole’ her son away from her. When Fernando Alonso posted a picture with Oscar in 2023, and someone called the Spaniard his father, Nicole quipped, “Pretty sure I would’ve remembered that.”

Ever since her son Oscar came into F1, Nicole Piastri has become one of the most beloved figures among F1 fans online. With the young Aussie’s stardom surely to grow, Nicole is expected to have more funny altercations like this with others in the sport.

