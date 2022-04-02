“F1 and sports puts a spotlight on the positivity”- Stefano Domenicali confirms Saudi Arabian GP will be a part of the calendar for 2023 and beyond

Stefano Domenicali confirms that the Saudi Arabian GP will continue to be a part of the F1 calendar for the foreseeable future.

The 2022 Saudi Arabian GP was the second time an F1 race was hosted in the country. The first one was in December of 2021, in an outing that saw multiple cars crash. It led to questions surrounding the safety of the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

This year’s race was infamous for events outside of F1. Midway into FP1 in Jeddah, Houthi rebels conducted an airstrike in a nearby Aramco facility. It set up a huge blaze, and the smoke could be seen from the circuit, that is 12 miles away.

In spite of the looming threat, organizers assured F1 and the drivers that they were safe. The team principals revealed that they got sufficient evidence from the government regarding their well-being, and were comfortable with the event going ahead as planned.

BREAKING: The Saudi Arabian GP is STILL due to go ahead. pic.twitter.com/lAa6fxG4Pn — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) March 25, 2022

Drivers on the other hand, were a bit harder to convince. It wasn’t until F1 made promises about their future venues, that they agreed to suit up for the race.

F1 has the potential to bring about changes, even in Saudi Arabia, says Domenicali

As F1’s CEO, it’s Domenicali’s job to oversee the growth of the sport. A major factor behind it growing is the expansion of it’s number of races and venues. It involves racing in different parts of the world.

F1 has raced in countries where human rights have been questioned before. However, according to the F1 supremo, it’s their responsibility to push for making good changes in these nations.

As a result, he insisted that the Saudi Arabian GP will be a part of the F1 calendar for next year, and beyond.

Joint statement on the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix pic.twitter.com/xsyYpvVmhB — Formula 1 (@F1) March 26, 2022

“Yes, it’s part of the calendar,” he said. “It is part of our job to make sure that we talk with all the stakeholders. Relevance is absolutely important for us as is open dialogue. But in terms of who is responsible for the commercialization of the business, that’s the entity that I represent.”

“We always talk about the fact that Formula One and sport puts a spotlight on the positivity,” he continued. Our lens on every place we go gives an extra responsibility in the areas where they are trying to progress.”

“And Formula One will make sure that will happen in a faster time.”

