“Just before that, Andy Cowell was gone”- Red Bull confirms over 50 people joined them from Mercedes

Red Bull confirms that they have poached over 50 people from Mercedes and maybe it is adding to the latter’s problems this season.

Mercedes this season have been struggling massively on the grid. With only 38 points on the table, they are just being a shadow of their former self.

On the other hand, Red Bull has only gained 37 points from the last two races. But they are in much better shape, and it was a bit of bad luck that struck them.

However, in the current scenario, Mercedes can’t compete against Red Bull. And to add to the wounds of the current world champions, Helmut Marko reveals that over 50 people left Mercedes to work at Red Bull powertrains.

“Yes, something like this,” confirms Marko “I think that a loss of this size is not indifferent, it is quite normal that it can create some difficulties. And just before that, Andy Cowell was gone.”

Marko further reveals that Red Bull and its new powertrains team have started working on the new 2026 engine regulations wor with an aim to dominate in future.

“They are already working on the engine in accordance with the 2026 regulations. We are very happy to be able to cope with this program,” said Marko.

“The thrusters are expected to be fully functional in the second half of this year, which means the test rigs will be calibrated and functional. At the same time, of course, we will also have to set up a production line and this will be the next step.”

Red Bull believes Mercedes will bounce back

Despite the recent struggles of Mercedes, Marko believes that they still couldn’t;t count out Mercedes. he expects them to get some grip in the season, in the next few races.

“Mercedes team is also made up of first-rate people in the chassis area, and I am fully convinced that they will return to fight for the win when they manage to keep the hopping of their car under control. And Hamilton is only nine points behind Verstappen today,” said Marko.

2021 🔀 2022 How the Teams’ tables have turned after two rounds 👀#F1 pic.twitter.com/MHtU5twmKH — Formula 1 (@F1) April 1, 2022

With over 21 races yet to go, Mercedes have ample time to bounce back. Considering all the teams are still settling in the new regulations, and have also issues with the weight limit of the car.

