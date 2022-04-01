“That’s crazy”– Steph Curry plays golf shot while wearing Lewis Hamilton helmet

Lewis Hamilton and Steph Curry, the two greats of F1 and NBA, met in 2017 back in China to play some golf, but the GSW star had some troubles.

Back in October 2017, Lewis Hamilton and Steph Curry met in China and decided to have some rounds of golf. But there was an interesting twist in the game.

The Golden State Warrior star had to wear Hamilton’s F1 helmet and make that shot. A group of people around were motivating Curry but were also laughing at the situation’s absurdity.

Eventually, Curry made his shot, and it hardly touched the ball and rather beat up the grass. Curry immediately pulled out the helmet from his head and pointed out that it was too hot in it.

Moreover, everyone there realized that it was practically impossible to make a decent golf shot with a helmet on. Thus, this time, Curry went without it and made an impressive strike.

Hamilton posted the video on his Instagram account, which immediately received massive attention as the two legends of different walks met just to laugh.

Lewis Hamilton prefers LeBron James over Steph Curry

While Hamilton and Curry interacted during this one-off event, the seven-time-world champion sees LeBron James as a better player. In a video posted by ESPN back in 2020, he played ‘You Have To Answer’.

Hamilton was asked who he would choose between James and Curry. The Mercedes superstar took a while before answering but, in the end, admitted that he would prefer the Lakers superstar.

Seven-time-world champion is struggling

Now coming into the 2022 season, Mercedes hasn’t been able to produce the best car, unlike in the last eight years. The car at present is not competitive. Hence, both Hamilton and Russell are struggling with results.

But Mercedes, with its previous exploits and its prowess, can’t be underestimated, especially at this stage of the season. Thus, a few more races have to go before an estimate around Mercedes’ lack of competitiveness grows.

Though, Hamilton has assured that his team will work harder and try to bring better performance in Melbourne next week.