“F1 Drivers Have More Control Over Their Cars”: Oscar Piastri on Impact of Speed in F1 vs MotoGP

Oscar Piastri and Pedro Acosta sat with Tom Clarkson for an interview on the Quad Lock channel on YouTube. The two motorsport athletes discussed various aspects of each other’s sport and compared different parameters. The interview started with the duo discussing the risks involved in F1 compared to MotoGP.

Piastri explained how F1 cars are faster through the corners but the acceleration is brutal on the MotoGP bikes. The Aussie then stated that if an F1 driver makes a mistake, he either locks up or goes wide off the track. Meanwhile, for a MotoGP rider, a small mistake would mean going down on the ground.

Later in the interview, the duo discussed how the speed felt different on both machines. Acosta said, “360 kilometers per hour you feel it, you feel it.” He mentioned that the average top speed of most tracks during a season is around 340 kph. “It feels fast you know even when you are you are trying to break and your whole head is moving around and you are feeling there.”

Piastri suggested that the speed feels much higher on a motorcycle as he added, “We have our most downforce at the most speed so actually the car is very stable when we do that kind of speed and you don’t have to hang off the car. You don’t have to try and balance yourself on the car and stuff like that so it feels a bit more in control I would imagine.”



F1 cars have a lot more downforce and a lower center of gravity relative to MotoGP bikes. So, it is understandable why F1 drivers don’t face a lot of injuries. On the other hand, MotoGP riders may have a big injury as their bikes are more vulnerable to accidents due to the lack of cornering speed and stability.

Piastri went on to explain how F1 has street circuits whereas MotoGP doesn’t. The Aussie explained that even a single mistake can end the race on a street circuit and F1 drivers need immense focus and mental strength on a street circuit.

Acosta was asked if he’d like to try racing a bike on a street circuit, specifically the Isle of Man TT. The Spanish driver suggested that he loves the 60+ km layout but MotoGP won’t be racing there anytime in the near future because of the risks of the particular track layout.