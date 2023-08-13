F1 Expert Explains Ferrari’s Problems That Disinterests High Profile British Engineers

After a disastrous end to the 2022 campaign, the sun has failed to shine on Ferrari this year too. At a time when Red Bull is flourishing, the Italian team is struggling to find a grip on the new regulations. For that, they have nobody to blame but themselves because of their unique problem pointed out by Peter Windsor on his YouTube channel. This problem is what reportedly prevents top British engineers from joining the team.

After their difficult 2022 season, expectations were placed on the Maranello-based outfit’s shoulders to bounce back this year. However, things have turned out to be worse for them in 2023. Previously, the spent a vast part of the season competing for wins and were almost a regular feature on the podium places. This time, however, they are struggling to find themselves in the top three.

Furthermore, they are currently in P4 in the Constructors’ championship behind Red Bull, Mercedes, and Aston Martin. This has been a downgrade from last year, when they were P2 at this stage of the season.

This comes with the problem that they can no longer interest British engineers to work at Maranello. Along with these, Windsor also pointed out how Charles Leclerc needs to improve his approach in order to succeed further.

Peter Windsor reveals the big Ferrari problem

According to former Ferrari executive, Peter Windsor, Ferrari’s primary issue remains with their base which is at Maranello. This has been the reason behind many engineers leaving the team, but not so many joining to replace them.

Emphasizing on this, Windsor said said, “Ferrari has a problem and that problem is only for Ferrari. It is very difficult for them to get people to Maranello.” Following this, he also put forth the issue of James Allison who had to part ways mutually after his wife’s death.

Allison left Ferrari in 2016 as he preferred to relocate to the United Kingdom to look after his children. On this, the 71-year-old said, “It is very difficult for them to get people to Maranello. The Formula 1 world is still concerned about the way James Allison was fired at the time. That has deterred many British engineers.”

Admittedly, the United Kingdom has been the hub of several Formula 1 with teams like Red Bull, Mercedes, McLaren, Williams, and Aston Martin. All these teams have their bases over there. This is the reason why most British engineers want to stay back at home country, because it makes commute and life easier. Notably, along with this, the former F1 executive also mentioned how Leclerc needs to change his approach.

Windsor advised Charles Leclerc to make him better

Peter Windsor, who has an ample amount of experience of working in F1 with Williams focused on the problem Charles Leclerc is having this season. The 25-year-old driver is a highly rated individual and is believed by many to be the man who will bring championship glory back to Maranello.

However, Windsor feels that Ferrari’s downgrade from the F1-75 to the SF-23 is what has been making things difficult for Leclerc. The Monegasque driver was competing for wins last season, but now, he is struggling to get his car into the podium places.

This has put Leclerc under a lot of pressure, mainly because of the expectations on his shoulders. For his teammate Carlos Sainz, things are comparatively relaxed, because he remains focused on beating just hist teammate. The vast majority of the Ferrari fanbase don’t expect the Spaniard to compete for wins as much as Leclerc.

Windsor, in his video, said that Leclerc needs to stop taking Verstappen as his opposition and look for the win. In doing so, the 25-year-old puts himself under more pressure and as a result, commits more mistakes.