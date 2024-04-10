Sergio Perez Finally Sees a Ray of Red Bull Hope With Helmut Marko’s Recent Statements

After suffering a massive dip in his performances last season, Sergio Perez was almost on the verge of facing the sack at Red Bull. However, the Milton Keynes-based team decided to show faith in him and kept him for the 2024 season. With the Mexican now having had a decent start to the 2024 season, he has received a ray of hope from Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko.

Shedding light on the same, Marko shared in his exclusive column with SpeedWeek, “Checo was also very solid. He was unlucky at the pit stop, but he got himself back into the game with a great maneuver against Hamilton in the R160 corner. He’s definitely having his best season with us so far.”

Perez has indeed had a strong start to the 2024 season as he has already clinched three podiums after the first four races. Moreover, he most likely would have also finished second at the Australian GP, a race in which he finished fifth, had his car not suffered floor damage.

If Perez were to maintain such a level of form, then Red Bull is unlikely to have any reason to replace him this year. In fact, there is also a possibility that the Milton Keynes-based team may extend his contract beyond 2024.

Can Sergio Perez secure another deal with Red Bull?

After finishing on the podium on three occasions after the first four races, Sergio Perez is the favorite to secure the Red Bull seat even in the 2025 season. However, Red Bull is in no rush to provide him with a contract extension.

Instead, they want to evaluate his performances until the European leg of the campaign. Therefore, Perez will need to ensure that he keeps his level high until then because if he does not, then he could be at risk of losing his seat.

If Red Bull were to part ways with Perez, then they may consider promoting either of the two current Visa Cash App RB drivers: Yuki Tsunoda or Daniel Ricciardo. If Red Bull decide to look outside their camp, then the likes of Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso could also be potential options.

However, if Red Bull do decide to stick with Perez, then it is pertinent to note that they are not willing to offer him a contract extension beyond one season. The Milton Keynes-based outfit perhaps want to ensure that they have the two best drivers going into the 2026 season, a campaign in which the new regulations come into effect.

Therefore, offering Perez just a one-year contract extension will give Red Bull ample time to ensure that the Mexican is the driver they want for 2026 and beyond.