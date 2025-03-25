McLaren Puts Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris’ Race Suits for Auction For a Noble Cause

McLaren has recently taken up a commendable philanthropic initiative to support wildlife and retired dogs. They are auctioning two exclusive collectible items, with all proceeds going to their chosen causes.

CEO Zak Brown revealed the details of the charity auction through Hall of Fame Collection. He announced that McLaren is auctioning race suits worn by current driver Lando Norris and former champion Lewis Hamilton, who raced for the team from 2007 to 2012.

Brown further revealed that the suit belonging to Norris will be auction was from 2024 itself – the year the Woking-based squad won its first Constructors’ title since 1998. It will be one that Norris used that year, and will also be signed by the Bristol-born driver.

Hamilton’s race suit meanwhile, will be from the 2011 season based on the picture shown in Brown’s announcement video. It shows him on the Chinese GP podium in Shanghai — race that he won in 2011.

With this imitative, McLaren is proving that they’re doing more than just winning races on the track. Hamilton may not be associated with them anymore, but would likely appreciate the choice of nonprofit organizations benefiting from the auction proceeds.

Brown revealed that one of the beneficiaries is the Dewildt Cheetah Center in South Africa, a sanctuary and breeding facility for South African cheetahs. Given Hamilton’s deep emotional connection to African wildlife and the continent as a whole, he would undoubtedly be pleased to know that his race suit is contributing to this cause.

Secondly, McLaren will donate part of the proceeds to Mission K9 Rescue, an organization dedicated to the care of retired working dogs. The nonprofit also rescues canines and facilitates their adoption, ensuring they find loving homes.

Hamilton and Norris have not responded to McLaren’s latest venture yet. But surely, they would only have good things to say – even if they don’t appear publicly to do so.