“I Don’t Know Any Weaknesses of Lewis:” Charles Leclerc on Partnering With Hamilton in 2025

Charles Leclerc has established himself as one of the best drivers on the current grid, having successfully navigated his way through several challenges. However, he will perhaps face his biggest next season when he teams up with seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton. In a recent interview, the Monegasque admitted that he does not know any of the Briton’s weaknesses.

According to the Race, Leclerc said, “I will be super curious to see what he has done right for all his career to have had all the success that he’s had. He has very little weaknesses. Well actually, I don’t know any weaknesses of Lewis. He’s a super strong driver, always there, super fast, super consistent.”

Leclerc was then questioned if he’s got any advice for Hamilton, who is going to join the legendary Italian outfit. In reply, he said, “Lewis is still incredibly fast. He is still Lewis Hamilton. So, I don’t think he needs any advice from me.”

Although Leclerc may be the lead driver now at Ferrari with Carlos Sainz as his teammate, things could change next year when Hamilton joins. Many experts have predicted that Hamilton is likely to build the team around him and will demand the lead driver status because of his past successes in the sport.

They believe that since Hamilton is still hungry, he has decided to join Ferrari despite having achieved everything there is to achieve in the sport. The 39-year-old is desperate to win a record eighth title and cement his legacy as arguably the greatest-ever driver in the sport.

Mercedes officer reveals reason behind Hamilton’s decision to join Ferrari

Hamilton still had a couple of years left in his Mercedes contract when his move to Ferrari was announced. Questions were raised about whether Hamilton no longer had trust in the Mercedes project. The Briton had been complaining about the car and the team not listening to him during the 2023 season.

However, Mercedes’ chief communication officer Bradley Lord suggested it was because the seven-time champion didn’t want any regrets. During an episode on the Fast and the Curious podcast, Lord said, “He didn’t want to sit in his pipe and slippers in 30 years time and then go, ‘God I wish I’d driven for Ferrari’.”

Driving for Ferrari is a dream of every F1 driver. After all, the legendary Italian outfit is the oldest and most successful team in the history of the sport.