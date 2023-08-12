F1 Expert Points Out a Similarity Between Oscar Piastri and Daniel Ricciardo That Destines the McLaren Rookie for Success

If McLaren’s sudden improvement in F1 has been a twist in the tale, then Oscar Piastri’s capability to cope with them has been nothing but surprising. The brilliant Australian with his impressive back-to-back performances has managed to grab headlines. So much so that Piastri is now regarded as the next big thing in F1. And now, F1 expert Edd Straw has highlighted one important similarity between him and Daniel Ricciardo that destines the former for success.

Advertisement

The Australian driver had made a mark on F1. He is not only making everyone forget that this is just his rookie year but also at the same time proving why Alpine and McLaren locked horns to acquire his services.

Advertisement

Apart from being incredibly talented, Piastri’s nature of constantly pushing himself toward success is also a trait that is regarded very highly. And this remarkable feature is what Straw mentioned while being full of praise for the American driver.

Straw jumped on board to compare Oscar Piastri with Daniel Ricciardo

During The Race F1 Podcast, Straw opened up on what makes Oscar Piastri an upcoming great in F1. In doing so, he went on to mention the success the two Australians had in their young racing career. While Ricciardo was a prominent name in F3, his younger compatriot was a star in F2.

Talking about this, the F1 journalist emphasized the way the 22-year-old focuses on the areas where “he could have done better” instead of blaming external factors. With this, Straw gave the examples of Jeddah, Miami, Montreal, and Spa where the McLaren driver showed his class to showcase self-criticism.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/OscarPiastri/status/1677729080630706176?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

“I think one of the keys for Piastri, is to constantly improve and challenge himself. I think Ricciardo had it as well,” said the F1 expert. As the 22-year-old is growing more than ever and is destined for greatness, this can really be a warning sign for Lando Norris.

Advertisement

Can Piastri pose to be a threat against Norris?

Norris is a driver who is regarded to be in the league of Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, and George Russell. If he is given the right car, experts believe he can contest for the world championship. However, Piastri’s recent rise can surely be a threat to the British driver.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Cuccpb8NTaN/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Even if the Australian admires the senior in his team and wants to learn from him. But deep down, Piastri surely wants to get the better of Norris with performance.

Notably, if McLaren manages to produce a title-challenging car by leaving its competitors behind, it’ll no more be Lando Norris versus Max Verstappen. It will surely give rise to a massive and enthralling intra-team rivalry between Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.