“I just don’t think it should become out of hand”– F1 driver warns against 25 races long calendar

F1 driver Lance Stroll thinks it would be ridiculous to have 25 races in a calendar year, with Liberty Media, set to expand the sport.

Formula 1 is about to run 23 races next year, and this figure may not result in a full stop for the sport. With Liberty Media eyes to expand the season, they may even go for 25 races a year.

While 23 races seem intolerable by F1 personnel, with several triple-headers looming in the sight. 25 races will be chaos, according to Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll.

“I love racing and I am always excited to go racing, there is nothing I would rather be doing than racing. Just in general, F1 as a business, I understand there is a motive financially to increase the number of races and expand as a sport, go to as many countries and races as we can all around the world,” said Stroll.

“But I think there has to be a balance, thinking of the mechanics, the engineers, all of the personnel in F1 that have got families at home and travel around the world and dedicate a lot of their time to go racing.”

“I think there still has to be a balance where F1 takes a break and gives the chance to people to go home, see their families, spend some time doing other things and then we come back and take racing very seriously.”

25 races? 22 is difficult

In 2021, the initial plan was to have 23 races, but multiple withdrawals and promising replacements kept the count till 22. However, this also resulted in the first inter-continental tripleheader.

After Mexico, teams will travel to Brazil and the n Qar=tar, giving no time for F1 crews to relax. So, the 25 races calendar would be too hectic to tolerate.

“It looks like it is heading that way, but I think F1 should also think about the personnel, their families and give people the chance to take a bit of time.”

“It is intense, travelling around the world is probably a lot easier for us drivers. We show up, and kind of do the fun part of driving. It is great, and I love it.”

“I feel the same now as I did at the beginning of the season because I love racing but just thinking about everyone in F1, the engineers, mechanics, personnel – it is important to think about the big picture.”

