Rich Eisen Defends Tom Brady’s Decision to Allow Jokes on Gisele Bundchen Fly During His Netflix Roast

Tom Brady faced a blitz of jokes during his epic three-hour Netflix roast, sparing no aspect of his life from comedic scrutiny. From his football controversies to his personal relationships, nothing was off-limits for the comedians and teammates roasting the former quarterback. Amidst the flurry of jabs, perhaps the most notable were those aimed at Brady’s failed marriage to Gisele Bundchen, with references to her extra-marital affair and eventual divorce. Despite the intensity of the jokes, Brady took each one in stride, which has Rich Eisen’s vote if not the netizens’.

On the ‘Rich Eisen Show’, the host stood out among those defending Tom Brady’s decision to subject his failed marriage to such scrutiny and exhibiting remarkable sportsmanship throughout the roast. In a statement, Eisen acknowledged that while Bundchen didn’t deserve to be the butt of jokes, the nature of a roast—‘the greatest of all times’—necessitated that nothing be off-limits per the roast rulebook.

“Gisele didn’t deserve to be the butt of people’s jokes. But in the concept of a roast, that’s what happens,” said Rich Eisen.

Rich Eisen’s defense comes amidst mixed reactions to Brady’s differentiated responses during the roast. While Tom Brady handled most jokes with grace, his reaction to a roast involving Robert Kraft drew criticism from some quarters. His demeanor during the exchange even disappointed NFL mafias like Chad Johnson, who expected more sportsmanship from the legendary quarterback.

Moreover, despite Brady’s preparedness to weather jokes about his failed marriage, his reactions varied throughout the event, sparking all sorts of speculation.

Tom Brady’s Reaction to His Failed Marriage With Gisele Bundchen Goes Viral

When Kevin Hart kicked off the show with a brutal jab at Gisele Bundchen, followed by blitzes from Jeff Ross, Tom Brady’s reactions quickly stole the spotlight. Although the former NFL star seemed to laugh along, the pain on his face was unmistakable.

As the jokes continued, he hung his head, appearing almost stung by each one of them, before raising his glass to the audience and taking a large sip of his drink to give himself a dose of encouragement to sail through.

However, as the idea of the ‘G.R.O.A.T.: Greatest Roast of All Times with Tom Brady’ hit the public light, it wasn’t hard to guess some nice Gisele shots being fired. Though Brady was as much a sport as he has been on the football field, reports of Gisele Bundchen’s ‘deeply disappointed’ reaction are already making headlines.

Despite the evident discomfort, Brady handled the jibes with the grace of a seasoned professional. He remained composed throughout the three-hour ordeal, eventually delivering his own part with confidence, even addressing the Deflategate scandal candidly. At this point, it’s apt to say that Tom Brady picked up his ability to take the heat from the NFL grounds and carried it to the hot seat.