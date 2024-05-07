What Business Does Drew Bledsoe Own With His Wife Maura?

Drew Bledsoe’s turn at “The Roast of Tom Brady” was no holds barred, with jokes flying left and right. Among them, Bledsoe took a dig at Brady’s marital status, highlighting his own longevity in marriage compared to Brady’s recent divorce. But amidst the laughs, Bledsoe also subtly promoted his business venture with his wife, Maura Healy.

Advertisement

Drew Bledsoe and his wife Maura embarked on a remarkable venture in the wine industry, founding their own winery, “Doubleback Wine.” Their journey started with the establishment of the McQueen Vineyard in Walla Walla, gaining recognition for its exceptional Cabernet Sauvignon by 2007.

Later on, they launched Doubleback in 2008, a winery focused on estate-grown wines, particularly the Cabernet Sauvignon variety. The name “Doubleback” holds special significance as it marks Bledsoe’s return to his hometown.

Drew Bledsoe’s winemaking venture took a significant turn when he enlisted the expertise of Chris Figgins from Leonetti Cellars to oversee the initial eight vintages. However, in a bold move in 2016, Bledsoe tapped Josh McDaniels, then just 26 years old and Figgins’ former assistant winemaker, to join the team as a partner and winemaker.

McDaniels now holds the dual role of CEO and director of winemaking for Bledsoe Wine Estates, overseeing operations for Doubleback, Bledsoe Family Winery, and Bledsoe McDaniels. McDaniels’ wife, Kim, also contributes to the business alongside Maura. Moreover, Drew Bledsoe once said that Muara has an “exceptional palate” and gets the final vote if the team cannot reach a unanimous decision.

All You Need to Know About Drew Bledsoe and Maura’s Winery

Drew Bledsoe’s winemaking enterprise has seen significant growth since its inception in 2007, per Robb Report. Just last year, the company acquired the 20-acre àMaurice Vineyard and a 2,000-square-foot winery in Walla Walla’s Upper Mill Creek area, renowned for its Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, and Syrah varietals.

Moreover, Bledsoe and McDaniels made a strategic investment in the fall of 2021, purchasing 80 acres in Oregon’s Eola-Amity Hills AVA, with 29 acres dedicated to Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and Chenin Blanc cultivation.

This expansion aligns with the founding principles of Bledsoe McDaniels, established in 2019, which focuses on crafting exceptional Pinot Noir from the Willamette Valley’s Eola-Amity Hills subregion, previously sourcing fruit from various vineyards.

The former Patriots quarterback’s ventures extend beyond vineyard acquisitions; he’s recently expanded his hospitality portfolio. Bledsoe McDaniels inaugurated two new tasting rooms this year, one in Washington and the other in Oregon.

The Walla Walla Valley tasting room, located on the Schafer Estate, opened its doors in April, while the Willamette Valley’s Coulee Estate tasting room commenced operations in May. Reservations are mandatory, with priority given to members of the brand’s allocation list.