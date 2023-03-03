HomeSearch

Red Bull Boss Has Just Five Words In Response To Mercedes Rival’s Venomous Attack

Shreya Sanjeev
|Published 03/03/2023

"Christian Horner is just bored at the front" - $540 Million Toto Wolff responds to accusations of lobbying by Red Bull boss

Chritsian Horner and Toto Wolff are back at it. Arguably the most entertaining rivalry in the paddock, the Red Bull and Mercedes team bosses are constantly at each other’s throats.

Earlier this year, Wolff had commented on his relationship with Horner with some heavy remarks. Stating that his counterpart is obsessed, with him, Wolff stated, “I am living in his head rent free.”

He also added that any moment he spends his time talking about the Brit is only time wasted. A spicy start to the season already; only, Horner has come back with a response.

Red Bull v Mercedes continues

The verbal battle continues as Horner fired back at these statements in Bahrain. Shrugging it off, Horner said, “It’s a new season. I focus on what I’m doing.”

The “obsessed” team boss had successfully managed to dethrone the Silver Arrows last season, something he wears with pride. Further with testing out of the way, it is clear who’s more at peace between the two leaders. In a sly dig at his mortal enemy, Horner added, “I sleep well at night.”

In the fifth leg of Drive to Survive, the spat between the two also comes to light. Constantly holding each other accountable and keeping a close eye on the other’s team- the Tom & Jerry-like relationship has become an inevitable part of the sport.

Further, with Wolff pushing the FIA to make changes suited to his car and its problems, Horner is already dealing with a minor wound. And just like the swords are drawn and the Red Bull and Mercedes prepare for another 23 rounds of battle yet again.

Horner in awe of Max Verstappen

Rivalry aside, Horner turns to his Golden Boy, Max Verstappen. With the Dutch Lion solidifying his role as the title favorite yet again, Horner shares his reaction to the driver’s first day in the car.

 

“His ability to come in and get on with it, I’ve never seen anything like it. There is no edification or facilitation.” Verstappen was way ahead of the rest of the grid, and at a time when Red Bull hasn’t begun to play all its cards, this comes as a warning.

Asserting his dominance very quickly, Verstappen could take over yet another season. But with Ferrari fixing all its loopholes, maybe there’s hope for round 2 of the Horses v the Bulls.

About the author
Shreya Sanjeev

Shreya Sanjeev is an F1 journalist at the SportsRush. Two years in the field and an ever-growing love for the sport drive her dream to walk around the paddock one day with a mic in hand. A Red Bull fan through and through, her “favorite driver” spot was once held by notable alumni Sebastian Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo, and now, the Dutch Lion himself, Max Verstappen. Apart from F1, she muses in the NBA and cheers on for Steph Curry and his Warriors, while also jumping on the NFL bandwagon.

