Red Bull Boss Has Just Five Words In Response To Mercedes Rival’s Venomous Attack

Chritsian Horner and Toto Wolff are back at it. Arguably the most entertaining rivalry in the paddock, the Red Bull and Mercedes team bosses are constantly at each other’s throats.

Earlier this year, Wolff had commented on his relationship with Horner with some heavy remarks. Stating that his counterpart is obsessed, with him, Wolff stated, “I am living in his head rent free.”

Toto Wolff ⚔️ Christian Horner!! 🔥🔥⚡️💥🍿pic.twitter.com/LWCQCzwneY — Silver Arrows Portugal 🇵🇹 (@MercedesAMGptF1) February 27, 2023

He also added that any moment he spends his time talking about the Brit is only time wasted. A spicy start to the season already; only, Horner has come back with a response.

Red Bull v Mercedes continues

The verbal battle continues as Horner fired back at these statements in Bahrain. Shrugging it off, Horner said, “It’s a new season. I focus on what I’m doing.”

The “obsessed” team boss had successfully managed to dethrone the Silver Arrows last season, something he wears with pride. Further with testing out of the way, it is clear who’s more at peace between the two leaders. In a sly dig at his mortal enemy, Horner added, “I sleep well at night.”

Also Read: Ferrari Boss Has No interest in Playing Dirty Games Like Christian Horner and Toto Wolff’s Beef

In the fifth leg of Drive to Survive, the spat between the two also comes to light. Constantly holding each other accountable and keeping a close eye on the other’s team- the Tom & Jerry-like relationship has become an inevitable part of the sport.

𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟 𝗙𝗢𝗖𝗨𝗦 🥶 pic.twitter.com/KkkLHzXweR — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) March 3, 2023

Further, with Wolff pushing the FIA to make changes suited to his car and its problems, Horner is already dealing with a minor wound. And just like the swords are drawn and the Red Bull and Mercedes prepare for another 23 rounds of battle yet again.

Horner in awe of Max Verstappen

Rivalry aside, Horner turns to his Golden Boy, Max Verstappen. With the Dutch Lion solidifying his role as the title favorite yet again, Horner shares his reaction to the driver’s first day in the car.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christian Horner (@christianhorner)

“His ability to come in and get on with it, I’ve never seen anything like it. There is no edification or facilitation.” Verstappen was way ahead of the rest of the grid, and at a time when Red Bull hasn’t begun to play all its cards, this comes as a warning.

Asserting his dominance very quickly, Verstappen could take over yet another season. But with Ferrari fixing all its loopholes, maybe there’s hope for round 2 of the Horses v the Bulls.