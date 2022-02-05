“I’ve been gone. Now I’m back”– Lewis Hamilton finally appears on social media to probably end his retirement rumours following his title snub in Abu Dhabi in 2021

Lewis Hamilton finally appears on social media after keeping silence for over two months following his title snub in Abu Dhabi.

Lewis Hamilton is finally back to his Formula 1 fans. The seven-time world champion went into oblivion after his heartbreaking title snub in Abu Dhabi last year.

He maintained silence on his all social media channels and had no word with any media outlet since the last race of the 2021 season. This unusual silence made everyone wonder whether the Briton would return to the F1 grid?

But now it seems he will be back on the grid, as he posts his photograph on Twitter declaring: “I’ve been gone. Now I’m back”. This probably means he would be up for the 2022 F1 championship challenge.

For over two months, the F1 media has been divided over what will Hamilton choose. With several experts thinking that he has been wronged, it would be too heartbreaking to grace the track again.

Whereas others reasoned that the Briton would return to have his redemption. In the end, now only Hamilton visiting the Mercedes factory would kill this lengthy saga.

Lewis Hamilton and the mission 2022

Mercedes would be the most relieved party to have Hamilton back, as 2022 is a delicate year. Having the best man in their service would aid them to maintain their hegemony.

Moreover, Hamilton would be aiming to have his vengeance on the track as he once again is the favourite to lead the standings. Overall, even FIA has moved grounds to motivate Hamilton to return in F1.

When FIA appointed a new president this year in Ben Suleyman, he claimed that the governing body would seek to make improvements. This mere remark is a word that validates that Hamilton was wronged, and maybe that was enough for the most successful F1 driver in the history of the sport.

