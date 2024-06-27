Red Bull Source Claims Daniel Ricciardo Remains for ‘Foreseeable Future’ Despite Helmut Marko’s Liam Lawson Comments

Red Bull’s advisor Helmut Marko had made some revealing comments regarding Liam Lawson’s future. He revealed the shareholders believe VCARB to be a junior team. To do so, RB needs to have young drivers on their roster. According to the 81-year-old that’s Liam Lawson. However, these claims are now refuted by the amalgamation of two comments regarding the driver lineup of the Faenza-based outfit. The source claims Daniel Ricciardo is not going anywhere for the foreseeable future.

As quoted by Speedcafe, the Red Bull insider said, “No change to the driver lineup for the foreseeable [future].” These comments were substantiated by those of TP Christian Horner. The Brit said, “We’re acutely aware of all of the options. Over the summer break, we’ll sit down and start to look at it. So it’s where we don’t need to be in a rush.”

However, this scenario is again refuted by Marko. He highlighted how a contract extension for Sergio Perez effectively makes Ricciardo’s purpose unserveable. The Australian replaced Nyck De Vries so he could be vetted for the Red Bull seat. Now that is surely not a possibility. However, if the Australian stays on, they could lose Liam Lawson.

Daniel Ricciardo insists he wants to continue in Formula 1 into 2025, even if it means staying on at Red Bull’s junior team, RB.#F1 #DanielRicciardo #RedBull https://t.co/7Gm3L1Y1ck — PlanetF1 (@Planet_F1) April 15, 2024

After showcasing his talents, Lawson has already spent a year on the sidelines. The 22-year-old is now itching to secure a full-time drive so he can begin his F1 journey. Now Red Bull needs to choose between the F1 veteran with huge commercial value or the young talent. If they don’t he has a clause in place based on which he can exit the family.

Liam Lawson could leave Red Bull family for backing Daniel Ricciardo

No driver wants to be in Liam Lawson’s position being on the sideline watching a driver struggle in a seat that could be theirs. However, luckily for him, the New Zealander has a clause in his contract that will allow him to go elsewhere. It will be triggered automatically if he doesn’t get secure a seat for the 2025 season. With three seats locked from the four available, replacing Ricciardo is the only option.

According to reports, he is already in talks with Sauber, soon to be Audi, regarding a possible seat. The German outfit is not confident about securing their no.1 target Carlos Sainz. This has made them consider various alternatives and the 5 race hero from 2023 is on their radar. If the talks with Audi progress, there is a high chance Liam Lawson could be driving for Sauber in 2025.

BREAKING: Liam Lawson is set to join Audi next year, as Helmut confirmed that Ricciardo will stay until 2025. pic.twitter.com/FbLbeKNlNZ — RomanianF1 (@romanianf1) June 27, 2024

There are a lot of speculations in the market thanks to the volatile nature of the silly season. Lawson would want to capitalize on the multiple expiring contracts to secure himself a seat. At the moment, it doesn’t seem to be anywhere in Red Bull’s extended family.