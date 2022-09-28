2022 Singapore GP: Everything you need to know about Marina Bay Street Circuit ahead of 2022 Singapore Grand Prix

2022 Singapore GP: F1 racing action returns to the Marina Bay Street Circuit after a two-year absence on the calendar.

Singapore is one of the most glamorous and popular races on the calendar. Ever since it got introduced to the calendar, fans have looked forward to drivers racing in this 23-corner street circuit every year.

The last race that took place here was back in 2019. Singapore missed out on a spot in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid 19 pandemic but now that the country has finally eased restrictions, the spectacle will return this weekend.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen enters this race with a 116-point lead at the top of the standings. If things go his way, he may leave the Marina Bay Circuit with the Championship already secured. In the Constructors’ Championship Standings, Red Bull leads Ferrari at the top by 139 points.

2022 Singapore GP: Marina Bay Circuit length and number of laps

The Marina Bay Street Circuit is the most physically demanding circuit on the calendar. It features 23-corners across the city of Singapore and the streets are extremely bumpy. On top of that, the hot and humid weather of this nation makes it very difficult for drivers, who can lose up to 3 kgs in weight after a race in Singapore.

In spite of it being a street circuit that closes down public roads for the weekend, there have been minor changes in the Marina Bay Track’s layout. The current layout has been in use since 2018 and is 5.063 km long. The 2022 Singapore GP will feature 61 laps.

Singapore GP lap records:

Singapore has featured some very exciting races in the past. Since it’s inaugural race in 2008, it’s layout has gone through changes four times in total. The current record lies with Kevin Magnussen who guided his Haas VF-18 to a 1:41.905 lap time.

Layout Driver Year Car Time Original Circuit (2008-2012) Kimi Raikkonen 2008 Ferrari F2008 1:45.499 Revised Circuit with Singapore Sling Chicane Removed (2013-2014) Sebastian Vettel 2013 RB9 1:48.574 Revised Circuit with re-profiled terms (2015-2017) Lewis Hamilton 2017 Mercedes W08 1:45.008 Current GP layout with re-profiled turns 16 and 17 Kevin Magnussen 2018 Haas VF18 1:41.905

Past race winners at Marina Bay Street Circuit

The previous race in Singapore was Sebastian Vettel (who was driving for Ferrari) and it was his last ever race win in F1. His teammate Charles Leclerc took pole for that evening, but it was the four-time Champion who drove a stellar race to take home the win.

This year, Leclerc will be hoping for the win. His chances of fighting for the title are negligible as of now because overcoming a 116 point deficit in just six races is a near impossible task. However, the 24-year-old would love to delay Verstappen’s Title celebrations.