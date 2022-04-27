F1 Miami GP 2022 Tickets- What are the ticket prices for the inaugural F1 race in Miami?

Miami is gearing up for its first ever F1 race next weekend, but what are the ticket prices for the 2022 F1 Miami GP?

F1 is a sport that is ever-growing, especially in the United States. Over the last few years, there has been a massive rise in viewership, partly due to the success of Netflix’s superhit docuseries ‘Drive to Survive’.

The sport has been in the US several times in the past, with the race in Austin being a regular in the calendar for quite a few years now. However, adding new venues in the country is testament to just how popular it’s becoming.

Miami will host it’s inaugural Grand Prix from 6th to 8th of March. On top of that, 2023 will see the addition of yet another American venue to the calendar. This will be in the form of a Las Vegas GP. As a result, we will have three races in the United States next year onwards.

Tickets for the Miami GP are selling out as we speak. The demand is very high for this spectacle, as fans can’t wait to see the 20 drivers navigate the Miami International Autodrome. But how much do these tickets cost?

Also read: “They want to be like Monaco so bad!”- F1 Twitter reacts hilariously to the fake Marina being constructed ahead of the Miami Grand Prix

How much do the 2022 Miami GP tickets cost?

Tickets are being sold on the Formula 1 website and also on other outsourced mediums like Seat Geek. There are passes available for the practice sessions on Friday, qualifying on Saturday and the main race on Sunday.

Fans wishing to attend more than one session/event can also buy bundled passes from whoever is selling them. The price range for these tickets are as follows:

6th May (Friday, FP1 and FP2)- Tickets start at $116.

7th May (Saturday, FP3 and Qualifying)- Tickets start at $208

8th May (Sunday, Race day)- Tickets start at $470

The bundled passes combine the two or all three days together. Fans can wish to watch the Saturday and Sunday sessions under one ticket, or even go for all three days’ passes together. The price of these passes on Seat Geek are as follows:

7th and 8th May (Saturday and Sunday): Tickets start from $754

6th, 7th and 8th May (Friday, Saturday and Sunday): Tickets start from $808

The inaugural outing in Miami promises to be an exciting one. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc goes into the race as the Championship leader with last round’s winner Max Verstappen looking to close the gap to him.