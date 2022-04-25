F1

“They want to be like Monaco so bad!”- F1 Twitter reacts hilariously to the fake Marina being constructed ahead of the Miami Grand Prix

"They want to be like Monaco so bad!"- F1 Twitter reacts hilariously to the fake Marina being constructed ahead of the Miami Grand Prix
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
RCB green jersey 2022 match date: RCB upcoming matches 2022 IPL
Next Article
Can CSK still qualify for playoffs 2022: Is there any chance for CSK to qualify 2022 playoffs IPL?
F1 Latest News
"Even as an employee of an F1 team, I have to pay for an F1 TV"– Alfa Romeo team member adds on to inaccessibility of sport to viewers
“Even as an employee of an F1 team, I have to pay for an F1 TV”– Alfa Romeo team member adds on to inaccessibility of sport to viewers

Alfa Romeo team member reveals that even they have to pay for the F1 TV…