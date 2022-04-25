“They want to be like Monaco so bad!”- F1 Twitter reacts hilariously to the fake Marina being constructed ahead of the Miami Grand Prix

The fake Marina being constructed at the Miami International Autodrome ahead of the Miami GP has left F1 fans bewildered.

Miami will be hosting it’s first F1 Grand Prix weekend from 6th to 8th May. It becomes the second American race on the 2022 calendar, with Vegas also being added to 2023s schedule.

F1 is an ever growing sport, especially in the United States. It has seen a meteoric rise in popularity, partly due to the superhit Netflix docu-series, Drive to Survive.

Miami will be yet another street-circuit to be featured in the calendar. Some F1 drivers like the Red Bull duo of Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen have spoken out against this, stating that the modern F1 cars aren’t built for tracks like this.

Progress on the fake marina at Miami, I honestly do not even know what to say about this pic.twitter.com/QBz2WzI7O6 — EngineMode11 (@EngineMode11) April 25, 2022

However, the track in Miami has recently been in news, not because of it’s layout. The organizers are constructing a fake Marina/harbor in the circuit, something that resembles the likes of Monaco. Artificial harbors within an F1 track can also be seen in Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island.

F1 Twitter however, was bewildered that the International Autodrome in Miami will feature something like this.

Fans label the Miami GP as a knock off version of the Monaco GP

Monaco is one of the most iconic circuits in F1 history. It’s famous for the long line of yachts and boats we see on display as cars zoom past the harbors.

F1 Twitter was quick to realize that the one being constructed in Miami, might resemble the one in the Principality. Some fans on the other hand, recognized why the organizers want a Marina in the circuit.

I find this so funny, they want to be Monaco so bad pic.twitter.com/A8eP0W6Zpg — Enzo  (@Aperta) April 25, 2022

When you order Monaco off of Wish — Hrb| 2001 Kimi Era| #kiitosKimi❤ (@KimiRistheGOAT) April 25, 2022

upon reflection i feel like it’s the best compromise of miami being the boating capital of the world but not being allowed to host it beachside/harborside. still corny but i get the sentiment — gabri (@f1rrari) April 25, 2022

Miami (Florida) is known to be the boating capital of the world. To promote this, they want to have some boats and yachts at display during a global spectacle as big as F1. Since they aren’t racing near the coast/a real harbor, they might as well construct a fake one to showcase some.

