F1 Photographer Once Revealed How He Was Surprised After Receiving Warm Gaze From Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen, on his way to securing his second World Title in 2022, endured very little resistance from other drivers on the track. Calm and composed, he was always in a good mood while suiting up for races. But F1 photographer Peter van Egmond recalls being confused at being on the receiving end of Verstappen’s warm ‘gaze’ that year.

Soon, however, Egmond got to know that he wasn’t the reason Verstappen was smiling. The Dutch driver’s mother Sophie Kumpen was standing behind him and she caught the Red Bull ace’s attention.

Egmond revealed,

“He started smiling, his gaze was very warm and when I looked over my shoulder, I understood why. His mother, Sophie [Kumpen] was standing behind me and wanted to wish Max good luck.”

Egmond caught this wholesome moment between mother and son during the Qualifying session of the 2022 Belgian GP. The 26-year-old has a reputation of being fierce and aggressive on the track. Hence, Verstappen’s uncharacteristic warmth likely threw the photographer off.

Kumpen, who was warried to Verstappen’s father Jos for 12 years is often present in the paddock. She wholeheartedly supports her son, as he continues to break record after record in the world of F1. However, Kumpen herself was an accomplished racing driver back in the day, and is also credited for having beaten an F1 World Champion on the track.

Who is Max Verstappen’s mother, Sophie Kumpen?

Racing pedigree runs in the Verstappen bloodline. Long before Max won three World Championships, his father Jos was trying his trade in the pinnacle of motorsports, driving for Benetton alongside seven-time World Champion Michael Schumacher.

But it is his mother Sophie Kumpen, who is regarded as the better driver. As it turns out, she was highly acclaimed and successful in karting. During her time on the race track, she defeated established stars like Giancarlo Fisichella and also got the better of 2009 Title winner Jenson Button.

Max Verstappen’s current boss Christian Horner also raced against Kumpen. According to the 50-year-old, Kumpen was one of the ‘top 10 drivers‘ in their category. Naturally, she was destined for huge success.

However, she decided to call quits on her racing career prematurely. She decided to take care of her family instead of making waves on the racing circuit.