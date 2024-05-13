mobile app bar

F1 Photographer Once Revealed How He Was Surprised After Receiving Warm Gaze From Max Verstappen

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
F1 Photographer Once Revealed How He Was Surprised After Receiving Warm Gaze From Max Verstappen

IMAGO / PanoramiC

Max Verstappen, on his way to securing his second World Title in 2022, endured very little resistance from other drivers on the track. Calm and composed, he was always in a good mood while suiting up for races. But F1 photographer Peter van Egmond recalls being confused at being on the receiving end of Verstappen’s warm ‘gaze’ that year.

Soon, however, Egmond got to know that he wasn’t the reason Verstappen was smiling. The Dutch driver’s mother Sophie Kumpen was standing behind him and she caught the Red Bull ace’s attention.

Egmond revealed,

“He started smiling, his gaze was very warm and when I looked over my shoulder, I understood why. His mother, Sophie [Kumpen] was standing behind me and wanted to wish Max good luck.”

Egmond caught this wholesome moment between mother and son during the Qualifying session of the 2022 Belgian GP. The 26-year-old has a reputation of being fierce and aggressive on the track. Hence, Verstappen’s uncharacteristic warmth likely threw the photographer off.

Kumpen, who was warried to Verstappen’s father Jos for 12 years is often present in the paddock. She wholeheartedly supports her son, as he continues to break record after record in the world of F1. However, Kumpen herself was an accomplished racing driver back in the day, and is also credited for having beaten an F1 World Champion on the track.

Who is Max Verstappen’s mother, Sophie Kumpen?

Racing pedigree runs in the Verstappen bloodline. Long before Max won three World Championships, his father Jos was trying his trade in the pinnacle of motorsports, driving for Benetton alongside seven-time World Champion Michael Schumacher.

But it is his mother Sophie Kumpen, who is regarded as the better driver. As it turns out, she was highly acclaimed and successful in karting. During her time on the race track, she defeated established stars like Giancarlo Fisichella and also got the better of 2009 Title winner Jenson Button.

Max Verstappen’s current boss Christian Horner also raced against Kumpen. According to the 50-year-old, Kumpen was one of the ‘top 10 drivers‘ in their category. Naturally, she was destined for huge success.

However, she decided to call quits on her racing career prematurely. She decided to take care of her family instead of making waves on the racing circuit.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these